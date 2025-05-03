Starbucks' Entitled Gen Z Workers Revolt After Being Told They Can't Wear Sweatpants

Gen Z continues to live up to their entitled reputation, not doing themselves any favors.

The latest example happened earlier this week when a group of Starbucks workers in Seattle - who are unionized by the way - marched into their boss' office after he informed them that the coffee chain would be instituting a national dress code at their locations across the country.

"I don't understand how [a dress code] is supposed to allow us to express ourselves. I don't understand how that's supposed to embody craft and culture and bring us back to that coffee house vibe," one worker wearing some sort of birthday party hat said while fellow workers began applauding after every sentence.

STARBUCKS UNION WORKERS LOSE IT OVER DRESS CODE

"It's not in good faith that all of you continue to push this agenda on us," the person continued, while another coworker jumped in, saying that it wasn't fair that Starbucks had already announced the dress code before they asked workers to give "their feedback." Meanwhile, one of the Starbucks union's Instagram accounts called the new dress code policy, "regressive."

"Push this agenda" on you? That the company doesn't want people to show up in sweatpants when they're working? You do realize where you work, right? I'm not even a fan of the massively overpriced coffee chain, but I even know that Starbucks is Starbucks. If you do not want to brush your hair or would rather work in a place where you can show up wearing what you went to bed in, then maybe a diner would better suit your needs. (Shout out to diners by the way - I'm a big fan.)

EMPLOYERS ARE ALLOWED TO DO WHAT THEY WANT

"Starting May 12, we’re evolving our dress code in all stores to focus on simplified color options that allow our iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for our customers," Starbucks recently announced. "The more defined color palette includes any solid black short and long-sleeved crew neck, collared, or button-up shirts and any shade of khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms." The chain will also be giving a number of free shirts to employees that they can wear as well.

In other words, employees will be required to wear a black golf shirt or a long-sleeve shirt, and they can also wear it with jeans if they want.

I'm sorry Gen Z… but THIS is what you are all losing it on TikTok about?

The fact you have to wear a polo shirt or a button down and can still wear jeans? You do realize how many people that have come before you and are also your peers are still wearing uniforms or adhering to dress codes, right? I can't even tell you the number of jobs I had at the local mall where each store had some sort of attire we had to wear - and I wasn't even dealing with customers or working for tips!

Between this new dress code hysteria and the fact that 20% of Gen Z bring their parents during job interviews, I hate to break it to you, but life isn't going to get any easier.

You do realize that Starbucks is a company, and you don't run it, right? To think that you have a say in what they choose to do is WILD. You may disagree with it, but they still have the right to do as they please so long as they aren't violating any laws.

And you also have the right to do as you please, and simply leave if you don't agree with their new policies - it works both ways. But the harsh reality of life is - it's not going to get any easier.