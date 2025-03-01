Starbucks Showdown Photo Reveals NFL Combine Clash Between Media Guys Ian Rapoport, Jordan Schultz

A photo of the infamous Starbucks scene at the NFL Combine this week has emerged.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reportedly called NFL security after Fox Sports reporter Jordan Schultz yelled obscenities at him over a ‘disputed’ report on social media.

Schultz claimed that Rams QB Matthew Stafford and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady were involved in a clandestine meeting to lure Stafford as the Raiders' next quarterback.

Rapoport led the charge of reports refuting Schultz's 'scoop.'

Schultz intercepted Rapoport Wednesday afternoon during his coffee break at the 2025 NFL Combine.

A new look at the scene emerged from the biggest 'off-field' story of the 2025 Combine.

The photo (relayed by Barstool's PFT Eric Sollenberger) showed Schultz grinning and squaring up with the smaller Rapoport in front of Starbucks, a company once run by Schultz's ex-CEO father, Howard Schultz.

Stafford eventually re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams after the alleged news.

Both guys discussed the matter in the aftermath, with Rap appearing on Pat McAfee's show on Thursday to brush off the incident.

Rap also made the switch to Dunkin'.

Schultz has kept the jabs coming via social media since the incident.

Meanwhile, NFL fans continue to demand an exhibition boxing match between the two to finally settle the victor.

