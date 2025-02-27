'Inside the NBA' Roasts Starbucks Clash Between NFL Reporters Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz

Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz don’t consider each other "partners," and their recent clash at the NFL Combine has sparked major buzz.

On Wednesday, Fox Sports reporter Jordan Schultz confronted NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport at a Starbucks during the NFL event in Indianapolis.

The dispute arose after Rapoport publicly contradicted Schultz’s report on social media about an alleged meeting between Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady.

Schultz unleashed a profanity-laced outburst at Rapoport for undermining his scoop, drawing attention at the Starbucks.

Rapoport called security, quickly ending Schultz's verbal outburst.

The incident caught the eye of TNT’s "Inside the NBA" crew, who discussed it on Thursday night. Charles Barkley kicked off the segment with a jab: "I was at Starbucks today," he told Shaq, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith. "It’s dangerous in there, Ernie. Fists were flying everywhere. I don’t normally go to Starbucks, ’cause that’s where rich, white folks go." The comment drew laughs from the panel.

Ernie Johnson noted, "Apparently, it’s where a lot of reporters go, too."

Schultz’s father, Howard Schultz, was the CEO of Starbucks and built a net worth exceeding $3 billion, in an ironic twist to the Combine story.

Rapoport later addressed Barkley’s commentary in a video statement: "I have always respected Charles Barkley. He’s a gentleman. He’s a scholar. And he’s the best basketball player on that set. That’s all I have to say."

Schultz also responded to the TNT segment, tweeting: "If only Charles knew who called security, he would’ve had the same reaction along with my guy Shaq."

With no clear winner from the clash, Rapoport and Schultz are quickly breaking their sides of the story.

Rapoport appeared on Pat McAfee’s show Thursday, sharing his perspective: "Everybody in the world texted me last night wanting to know the details." He jokingly suggested he might switch to Dunkin’ after the fiasco.

Schultz initially downplayed the incident, speaking with Mike Florio: "It really isn’t anything too much. Ian Rapoport and I had a verbal confrontation. It lasted a little over a minute. Multiple agents and reporters were nearby. Rapoport was the one who called security shortly after, but it never escalated further."

