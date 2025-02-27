Combine Whispers: Will NFL Investigate Tom Brady For Tampering? Falcons Focus, Ewers Intrigue, And Copycats

INDIANAPOLIS – The rumors that get repeated at the NFL Scouting Combine are sometimes more interesting than the workouts themselves and this year's combine is no different in that folks are whispering, and the names most on their lips are Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants.

And this is where the Los Angeles Rams should be asking, "What about us?"

Teams May Ask For Tampering Investigation

Because the Rams have given Stafford's agent to speak with other teams so he can better understand his market value. But they're not necessarily going to trade him to the highest bidder. And it's unclear if the Rams have given Stafford permission to visit with minority owners from other teams.

That's the question that is drawing the most attention now -- the so-called Brady-Stafford meet-up in Montana. No one around the NFL that OutKick spoke to Wednesday evening believes it happened by coincidence.

And that's why there's grumblings that a team or teams might ask the league to investigate how exactly this came about – assuming it did – and whether it violates any tampering rules by Brady.

Brady, by the way, is no stranger to tampering rules violations. So the idea he might be straddling lines, not expecting a meeting in Montana to become public, is not impossible.

The Giants, meanwhile, seem quite bullish on somehow acquiring Stafford. They've met with his agent here to discuss the matter, per a source.

Here are five other rumors and grumblings we're hearing from the Combine:

Falcons Focused On Defense

1. The Atlanta Falcons are going to draft defensive players. Lots of them.

Everyone at the combine is weirded out by the Falcons being so transparent about their intentions because teams drafting behind them believe it gives them a small assist in planning their strategy.

And why do we know the Falcons are drafting defense? The team brought only select defensive coaches to the combine. And zero offensive coaches.

The Falcons actually confirmed this on their website.

Beyond that, all of the interviews the Falcons are doing with prospects at the combine? Defensive players. All of them. All 45 interviews.

Where Does Hunter Go, What Does He Play?

2. The talk of Travis Hunter being the most dominant player in this draft has died down. He's still an outstanding prospect. He's still special.

But is he the draft's best prospect? Not according to multiple teams who spoke to OutKick. Depending on who you ask, the player teams see as the best prospect is Penn State's Abdul Carter.

Hunter will still likely be drafted in the top 5-7 selections. He has already had meetings with the Cleveland Browns, slotted at No. 2, and the Jacksonville Jaguars, slotted at No. 5.

He'll speak to the media on Thursday. And if you're wondering, he's doing that with a larger group of other defensive backs. The secondary is where multiple teams see Hunter starting his NFL career.

3. Teams are bemoaning the lack of top-tier quarterback and wide receiver "juice" in this draft. The gift bag of talent at those two positions led to 13 players being drafted in last year's first round, including five of the first six picks.

This year the strongest position teams are thrilled about is the defensive line. There's lots of talent available and there could be double-digit defensive linemen chosen in the first round, per one team personnel executive.

Quinn Ewers Interest Around The NFL

4. Even as the QB talk has centered around Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, and there's even been whispers about Mississippi's Jaxson Dart as a possible second-round pick.

But multiple teams are doing some very heavy research on Texas QB Quinn Ewers. There are rumors he played much of last season with a torn oblique muscle and he still threw 31 TDs.

He has a full slate of formal meetings scheduled for this week and the Colts, Rams, Saints, and Titans have seemed particularly interested.

Ewers plans to throw at the combine.

Team Copying The Eagles

5. The NFL is a copycat league and so everyone is looking to the Philadelphia Eagles and what they did to win the Super Bowl. And everyone wants to try to be like them.

That means fielding a great offensive and defensive line. That's what everyone wants to do now.

"You never know how acquisition is going to go, but you can go to my son's football game, who's in third grade, you can go to a local high school, you can look at the National Championship in college, you can look at the Super Bowl," Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon said. "It's very clear it starts with the offensive and defensive line. If you're that premier, it can end with the offensive and defensive line too.

"It's about blocking and tackling. Those two positions impact that before anybody does. It's not hard to see when you watch football that the team that controls the line of scrimmage has a really good chance to win the game. We'll look at trying to get both of those units better for us."

The Cardinals are not alone. The Dolphins, Chiefs, Bears, Bills, Lions, Texans, Patriots, Steelers, 49ers, and Seahawks will be looking to add talent along either or both sides of the line of scrimmage this offseason.

The Steelers, by the way, had formal interviews scheduled with seven different defensive linemen.