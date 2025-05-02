Grand Theft Auto VI Is Delayed Once Again And Gamers Are Losing It

Talk about a Grand Theft robbery!

That's what many gamers are thinking after Rockstar Games announced that the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI game has now been delayed until May 2026. To say that fans of the popular carjacking video game franchise aren't taking the news well would be quite an understatement, as many took to social media to call out the video game maker for taking ELEVEN YEARS only to further delay it!

To put it in GTA terms, rather than dealing with being the victim of a carjacking, many gamers are now just willing to hand over the keys and say the hell with it.

Meanwhile, Rockstar's parent company, Take Two's stock price dropped 8% in pre-market trading on the NASDAQ on Friday morning after the news of the delay was announced to the GTA franchise that is reportedly worth nearly $10 BILLION.

GRAND THEFT AUTO IS ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR GAMING FRANCHISES

What's even wilder than the eleven-year gap between GTA V and VI is that two years ago, Rockstar made huge headlines by releasing the GTA VI trailer along with the 2025 release date. Since then, fans have gotten no updates, no new trailers, nothing whatsoever before Friday's half-assed apology that was written as if it was done in an iPhone Notes app.

With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve," Rockstar stated.

No new trailer and no new graphics has led to no confidence for many consumers out there, who let it be known on social media.

FANS HAVE WAITED OVER 11 YEARS FOR GTA VI

"13 years for a single game. Worst developers in history," wrote one angry gamer. "GTA 2022 delayed, 2023 delayed, 2024 delayed, 2025 delayed, 2026 delayed, 2027 delayed… this will never stop, and they will keep delaying it," wrote someone who, I'm pretty sure believes the game is going to be …dare I say, delayed again.

In recent years, GTA has become a bit of a pop culture trend and even a meme, with many using it as an example of how long things take before they happen.

"At this rate, the Cowboys might win a Super Bowl before we get GTA 6," one gamer wrote.

Don't kid yourself, we all know that's not going to be happening any time soon under Dak Prescott.

ARE YOU FRUSTRATED WITH THE GTA DELAY? WILL YOU STILL BUY IT? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow