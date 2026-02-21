Alysa Liu Strikes Gold, Gina Carano Returns To The Ring, RFK & Kid Rock Workout

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

It's Saturday, which means after a one-week hiatus (so I could cruise my way through the Bahamas), The Punch-Up is back to get you caught up on all the news you may have missed this week!

And what a week it was…

We've got figure skater Alyssa Liu shocking the world and taking gold for the Stars and Stripes, Gina Carano hopping back in the ring, and RFK Jr. and Kid Rock pumping iron in the name of Making America Healthy Again.

And yes, RFK was working out in jeans.

There's plenty more where that came from, so let's dig right on in!

An Australian reporter seemingly delivered a report on the Olympics while drunk. It has shocked people around the world, except in Australia, where that’s just how they do the news.

Speed skater Jutta Leerdam may have landed a seven-figure endorsement deal by flashing her Nike sports bra at the Olympics. Meanwhile, after flashing her sports bra, Kathy Griffin is being paid not to endorse their product.

Logan Paul has sold one of the rarest Pokémon cards of all time for $16 million. In related news, I just stiff-armed a child in the face to grab a box of Pokémon cards.

Kid Rock and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shot a video in which they lift weights and ride a stationary bike in a sauna together. It’s all part of their upcoming workout video, "Body by Bawitdaba."

Testing of sewage from Nantucket has indicated cocaine use on the island is three times the national average. Which can only mean one thing: the ball is in your court, Miami.

The US women’s hockey team defeated Canada in an overtime thriller to take Olympic gold this week. "You guys still looking for a 51st state?" Canada asked after the game.

Palm Beach International Airport could soon be renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport. It will mostly stay the same, only the Hudson News will sell nothing but Diet Cokes and Lee Greenwood albums.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast is now the official soft drink of Major League Baseball. Partnering with the popular Taco Bell staple is meant to cater to an especially sought-after demographic: stoners.

Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.