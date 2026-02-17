Jutta Leerdam's Innocent Sports Bra Flash At The Olympics Could Have Earned Her A Seven-Figure Payday

Jutta Leerdam's arrival in Italy for the Winter Games was greeted with headlines calling her a diva for flying on a private jet and criticizing her for skipping the Opening Ceremony.

Over on Screencaps, the "World's Hottest Speed Skater" had the red carpet pulled out to mark her arrival at the Olympics. I think it's obvious which approach to the Dutch speed skater's arrival is the better one.

To her credit, Jutta didn’t let the diva insults bother her at all. She went out for her first event, the 1,000m last Monday, and took the gold medal while setting a new Olympic record.

The 27-year-old fiancée of Jake Paul then snatched a silver medal Sunday in the 500m. She finished less than a second behind fellow Dutch speed skater Femke Kok, who took home the gold with a record of her own.

The diva claims sent her way did absolutely nothing to slow Jutta down. To cap it all off and make those haters hate her even more, her gold medal-winning performance could have come with a seven-figure payday.

When Performance Meets Prime Marketing Real Estate

It wasn’t so much the performance itself. It was Jutta Leerdam's post-race victory unzip of her speed suit and the reveal of her Nike sports bra that caused the buzz surrounding a potential payday.

Two medals and a sports bra celebration that could be worth more than $1 million. Not a bad Olympic showing for a private jet flying, record-setting, medal-winning diva.

Frederique de Laat, an advertising expert and the founder of the female athlete marketing agency Branthlete, is the one who claims that Jutta could receive the hefty bonus.

The Sun reports that Laat told the Dutch outlet AD, "With Nike, I suspect you’re looking at a figure of over a million."

Add the unzip to the growing list of reasons people are going after Jutta Leerdam. They don't like that she flies on private jets, they don't like that she wins, and they can’t stand the fact that she's hot.

Now she's earning seven-figures off of a sports bra at the Olympics? It's a sad moment for those who are unable to realize an athlete's greatness when it's staring them in the eyes.