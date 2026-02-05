'World's Hottest Speed Skater' Jutta Leerdam Arrives For Winter Olympics, Kay Adams Attacks Gronk & Lasagna

Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam is about to be a massive star at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Did you know the Washington Post ‘Climate’ team had at least 13 members?

While every Big J sports elitist was crying about how their friends were out of jobs — Disclaimer: I wasn't rooting for people to lose their jobs — there was an interesting nugget buried deep in the Washington Post cuts news.

There's a buzz within the climate change world that Bezos slashed the Post's "Climate" department to the tune of 13 jobs.

You're going to hear the climate maniacs making a big deal out of that.

The news got me thinking: Did the Washington Post ever do a story on Bill Nye, the Science Guy, and how he has owned and loved gas stoves FOR DECADES? We're talking about the same guy who swears we're doomed due to burning fossil fuels.

The Post never wrote a story about Nye and his stoves.

Meanwhile, the Post archive has NUMEROUS stories where Nye is screaming about how the planet is burning up. "Yes, you should listen to Bill Nye instead of Sarah Palin on climate change," the Post said in a 2016 headline. I don't know if Palin was much of a scholar on climate change, but at least she wasn't a fraud screaming about climate change while being a big fan of gas stoves like Nye.

It's always an ugly scene when fellow Americans are out of jobs, but these same maniacs would cheer if I was sent packing. I'm going to be the bigger person here. I wish these people were still writing about Nye being a hero.

It would've been great for my business.

Speaking of the environment, Mrs. Screencaps noticed a few of you ‘Liked’ her save the planet content

So she put up more content from the garden and what these flowers look like after she gets them in the ground. I ran the photos through GPT to analyze the garden and the AI bot gave her garden a 9/10.

It wanted to see her add some lighting (which we have) and define some of the path lines a little more. Those are fair criticisms from an AI bot.

Yes, I need to do some work at the back of the yard. It's on the agenda this year.

— Buckes fan Mike in Texas emails:

First thing that came to mind when you mentioned your wife's snapdragons.

https://youtu.be/ikVthmetNH8?si=ggpd3z9QeG-x3ERz

RIP Mickey Lolich

— Patrick C. from right here in Perrysburg writes:

For old Tiger fans like me, the passing of Mickey Lolich can’t be quickly mentioned and then forgotten. My first memories of becoming a Tiger fan go back to 1968 and the year they won the World Series. Coming home from school that day with horns honking, people yelling out their cars, and the Good Humor man giving away free ice cream. Not a bad memory for a 6-year-old kid.

As I grew up, Mickey Lolich was as sturdy as they come. Relentless in his approach and defined as a workhorse. Something today’s MLB pitchers shy away from. He wore the old English D until 1976 when the Tigers traded him, but he never looked comfortable in a Mets or Padres uniform as he did wearing a Tigers uniform.

Back in 1999 when I attended a Fantasy Camp at Tiger Stadium, he showed up one morning wearing a Tigers jersey, shorts, and a pair of flipflops. He stretched his arm, walked to the mound, and proceed to throw balls that seemed to fall off a table. Two of my friends managed to scratch base hits off him, and he was pissed!

However, we were all spellbound like were six year old kids again sitting around in our Tiger uniforms, in the same dugout he called home for 13 seasons, listening to him recount game 7 of the ’68 World Series. The game sure has changed a lot from that October afternoon back in ’68, but men like Mickey Lolich were a joy to watch and be called a hero.

Did you even know the Winter Olympics start this week? Do you even care?

This Pizza Hut news shouldn't come as a shock

This will be 250 locations out of 20,000. Let's keep things in perspective here. I have to believe that the cherished Classics won't be touched. There are, I believe, something like 70 still operating.

— Robert has opinions on Wendy's:

I like Wendys, especially the spicy chicken sandwich. But I like customer service even more.

That said, anyone in the area of Cadiz, KY (Interstate 24, mile marker 65) should STAY AWAY from the Wendy's there. My last two trips there were the worst experiences of ANY fast-food place ever. I vowed never to stop there again, and in the last 3-4 years since, I've gladly avoided it.

On the flip side, the Wendys at Kuttawa, KY, (Interstate 24, mile marker 40) always provides the best service I've ever seen in a fast-food place. They always get my order correct (I usually get my spicy chicken without mayo. Can't stand the stuff.), and the folks are very friendly and prompt.

When I opt for a burger, I always get it without mayo and cheese, and it never has mayo or cheese. My mom and I eat there often, and she always orders her burger without onion and something else (I forget what it is.), and it never has onion and that other thing she requests be left off.

These may be two out of the way locations for most of your readers, but sharing seemed appropriate.

The financial planner readers go back and forth on taxes

— Mark W. in Tennessee returns fire after Tom in Tempe questions his tax planning:

In my investment example about investing $10MM for a pro athlete, here are a couple of points:

Tom in Tempe:

Taxes are absolutely an issue, one of which I am acutely aware, but my example was just using the $10MM threshold. The reality is that the strategy works regardless of the net after tax income (I have made this work well with clients that make far less than $10MM but are in a higher tax bracket). That is why I also had $1MM readily available to spend on an annual basis. Pay your living expenses, CPA, attorney, etc. out of that pool of money.

To clarify for Kevin in Frederick:

Tax-free bonds are not tax-free because they have already been taxed. They are tax-free because they have been issued by qualifying entities such as state or local municipalities. Their interest rates are typically lower than a corresponding taxable bond with the same maturity. The tax code gives an inducement to investors to purchase the bonds with the lower interest rates by making the interest payments non-taxable at the federal level. In Tennessee, there is no state income tax, so they are double tax-exempt, meaning that all earnings remain with the investor.

Kevin is correct that the bonds typically don’t grow in value. But several hundred thousand annually in non-taxable income is the benefit of owning those investments if you are in a high tax bracket like most pro athletes.

Bonds have a liquid secondary market and can be (typically) readily sold. The sales price is subject to market conditions.

Westminster Dog Show reaction

— Eric says:

I’ll take my 50.00 rescue (Duke)oberman any day as he can stand just as straight and i’ll bet run down a tennis ball better than that poser..

Breakfast for two, €3.60

Based on my quick conversion math via Google, this would be $4.25 in USD.

Mercado de Abastos, Santiago de Compostela, Spain

— Mike T. notes:

Central market, Pork shop, along with others including salted cod and black ink squid

That is it this morning. Go get your seeds to plant. Get your grow lights. Get your plant racks. Get dialed in for summer.

Let's go have a great day.

