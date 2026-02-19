MLB Has New Official Soft Drink And It's A Late Night Favorite

Everyone's favorite soda for washing down a Taco Bell Crunchwrap has hit the big leagues

We’ve got some big news on the baseball front: the MLB has a brand-new official soft drink.

Move over… actually, I’m not sure what the last one was, but the new one is a burgeoning heavy-hitter of the soda landscape, Mountain Dew Baja Blast.

For years, the only way to get a cup of this crystalline teal beverage was to brave the wilds of your local Taco Bell (and probably clear your schedule for the following day unless you work from home).

But, in recent years, you can find it on supermarket shelves, and now it's hitting the big time as the official soft drink of the Big Leagues.

According to Sports Business Journal, PepsiCo’s VP Marketing/Flavored Sparkling Beverages, Michael Smith, said that the soda’s "Gen Z/multicultural/Hispanic-led core consumer" meshes with the MLB’s.

I get that sentiment, but I have been trying to figure out why this is the case. Because "Baja" is in the name?

It would be like saying Dr. Pepper does well with people with advanced degrees because it has "doctor" in the name.

Whatever the reason, the MLB is fired up about this.

"Mountain Dew has always shown up where fans are most passionate, and this relationship is a perfect illustration of that approach as the momentum and excitement around MLB is soaring following a historic Postseason and World Series," MLB Chief Marketing Officer & Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Partnerships, Uzma Rawn Dowler said, per the MLB. "Game day is about energy, excitement, and being part of something bigger – and Mountain Dew gets that."

I’m not a huge soda guy, though I have been on a bit of a Mr. Pibb Zero Sugar kick as of late.

If I go for soda, I have to go for zero sugar. My body is a temple… the Temple of Doom, but last time I checked it was still a temple, wasn't it?

Also, I’m not into standard issue Mountain Dew because I’m not super into the flavor profile of battery acid.

But Baja Blast? Muy Bueno.

I like the tropical flavors, but the color puts it over the edge.

That blue-teal Caribbean water/glass Coke bottle color is an elite one.

It looks refreshing.

So, congrats to Baja Blast, and maybe we'll see some people downing nine cups of the teal stuff this season to wash down nine stadium hot dogs.