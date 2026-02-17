Logan Paul Sells An Ultra Rare Pokemon Card For Ungodly Amount Of Money

Cue everyone digging through their childhood bedrooms in search of valuable Pokémon cards

For some reason — maybe nostalgia, maybe '90s kids finally have some money to spend — Pokémon cards are going for big bucks, and none more than a certain card that for a few years has been in the possession of social media personality and WWE superstar Logan Paul.

Paul announced plans to part with his 1998 Pokémon Pikachu Illustrator card that he had encased inside a custom diamond necklace. Paul purchased the card back in 2021 for $5,275,000, per USA Today, and famously wore the card around his neck when he made his entrance at WrestleMania 38.

Paul recently announced that he was going to sell the piece in a Goldein Online Auction, and he went in knowing he'd walk away with a good chunk of change when the bidding got underway on February 15, starting at $13.3 million.

READ: TOM BRADY STUFFS LOGAN PAUL INTO A LOCKER OVER HIS ‘HIGHEST-LEVEL’ ATHLETICISM CLAIM

Quite the investment. I wish those Beanie Babies my parents thought were going to pay for my college had appreciated like that.

In the end, the winning bid belonged to a name that might sound familiar: AJ Scaramucci, the founder of Solari Capital and the son of former Trump administration press secretary Anthony Scaramucci.

He's paying $16 million for the card, which he says is the first step in his quest to "collect the uncollectible."

"I'm on a quest to buy a T. rex dinosaur fossil, I'm going to buy the Declaration of Independence, and I'm not stopping there," he said, per BBC News. "This was only the beginning."

Wait… the Declaration of Independence? A T. rex fossil?

I think he just wants to be Nicolas Cage.

READ: OLIVIA DUNNE MAKES CONFESSION ABOUT ‘LEAST WHOLESOME THING SHE'S EVER DONE’

And he'd better be careful. It was throwing money at fossils and stuff like castles and an island that meant he had to work his ass off and do crappy movies like Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

I wouldn't wish the latter on my greatest enemy.

He knows who he is…