Puka Nacua's Busy Offseason Generates Charlotte Flair Dating Rumors After They Hung Out At The Daytona 500

Move over Cooper DeJean and Nikki Bella, there's a new young NFL star and WWE legend that has the social media rumor mill churning this week.

It's Puka Nacua and Charlotte Flair.

The Los Angeles Rams receiver, 24, and the future WWE Hall of Famer, 39, hung out at the Daytona 500 over the weekend and that's all it took.

Social media had seen enough. Puka was there as a featured guest, serving as an honorary official and participating in pre-race festivities, but that didn’t matter.

The sleuths have determined that there's only one reason that he would be seen hanging out with Charlotte Flair at the race, and according to at least one churner of the rumors, liking her posts leading up to it.

They must be dating.

Even for a young rising star in the NFL, if they are dating, Puka would be moving quickly this offseason. We're talking Stefon Diggs-like, and he has more than a decade in the league.

Puka's busy offseason has consisted of shooting his shot at Sydney Sweeney, being seen out with influencer Hannah Stocking, and now hanging out with Charlotte Flair at the Daytona 500.

Can't a guy have a few friends?

You Can’t Stand Next To Someone At Daytona Without Consequences

For the record, this is the type of offseason you want from a top receiver. Let him start to embrace all that comes with performing at a high level. It can be chaotic at times, but that's what the best feed off of.

Keep him more Gronk and less Antonio Brown, and you'll keep winning games. It's a delicate balance, a true science that has to be monitored.

Shooting his shot with an A-lister, being spotted with an influencer and WWE star is all part of it.

As far as the Charlotte Flair dating rumors go, I'm not convinced. Last summer, the Rams star was being called her future ex-husband and nothing came from that either.

Like I said, can't a guy have friends?

I'd say it's more likely that Puka ends up in a WWE ring one day than it is that he's dating the legend herself, Charlotte Flair.

But crazier things have happened before, and if they are an item, I wish them nothing but the best.