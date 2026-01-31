Puka Nacua Shoots Full-Court Heat Check At Sydney Sweeney

All of the internet is rooting for you, Puka!

When it comes to desirable women in America, Sydney Sweeney may be at the top of the list.

The Hollywood starlet recently did an interview in which she discussed her "perfect man."

Of course, after reading this, every single man (and plenty who are not single) decided to throw their hat in the ring to win Ms. Sweeney's affection.

"Oh man, she likes athletic guys! I play Frisbee golf on the weekend, I definitely have a chance."

If your first thought reading that was "actually, it's called disc golf," then congratulations, you don't have a chance with Sydney Sweeney.

Regardless, the point is that Sweeney will have her pick of the litter when it comes to finding a mate, but one worthy competitor has decided to enter the ring and fight for her love.

Puka Nacua may be a football player, but he just pulled up from the opposite three-point arc and fired a heat-check of a shot at the blonde bombshell.

Although this is a bit of a long shot from Nacua, I really like his chances when going up against the average neckbeard on the internet trying to slide into her DMs.

Let's start with the fact that he is, indeed, an athlete, and an elite one at that.

He's an All-Pro wide receiver, which is something maybe 0.001% of the population can say about themselves.

He's got money, which I am not sure matters to a woman of Sweeney's ilk, but it can't hurt.

I think this little stunt proves he's got a sense of humor to boot, another qualifier to get into the good graces of today's "it girl."

It was a brilliant move. As of the time of this writing, the response from Nacua has nearly 13 million impressions, so there is a good chance Sweeney saw it too.

The rest of the internet is rooting for Nacua as well.

Do your thing, Puka! We are all pulling for you!