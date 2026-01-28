Sydney Sweeney's Lingerie Line Is Exploding, Proving The Old 'Put A Hot Girl In A Thong' Method Still Works

Nobody has pumped up America's economy quite like Sydney Sweeney.

In the most obvious marriage of all time, Sydney Sweeney launched her lingerie brand earlier this week. I don't know if "Syrn" is publicly traded or not, but I will be buying thousands of dollars of it when the time comes.

This is the biggest slam-dunk in the history of marketing, by the way. I can't believe nobody in the lingerie game scooped Sydney up before this. Seems like a big miss.

Their loss is now Syrn's gain. For those wondering how the first 24 hours have gone, the company's Instagram account went from 0 followers to – as of Wednesday morning – 127,000.

Can't imagine why!

Sydney Sweeney continues to pump up the economy

This is how it's done, boys and girls. Take notes. Frankly, you shouldn't have to take notes. It's fairly simple. Take a hot girl who is not insane (AKA not a LIB), put her in some lingerie, and sell it to the public.

Feel like that's been the formula for decades now. Well, it WAS the formula. For some reason, we got away from that in this country, and the retail market went to shit. Just plummeted.

But then American Eagle brought Sydney on last year, and BAM – it was reborn. And that campaign was Sydney wearing BAGGY JEANS. Baggy jeans.

Imagine what this one is going to do! Clay said it'll do a billion dollars. I don't know what exactly that means, but I'm not going to argue it.

For those wondering when these bad boys officially go on sale … we're here! Sydney's new line of "Seductress, Romantic, Playful and Comfy," – hey, that's "SYRN" – goes live at noon eastern today. Can't wait.

I surely don't have the funds to purchase anything, but I assume the #content we get out of the website going live will be unmatched.

She did hang bras on the Hollywood sign to promote this line, so that bar is already set pretty high.

If I know Sydney Sweeney – and I do(n't) – she will.

Can't wait.