Sydney Sweeney Pulls Off Incredible Bra Stunt On Hollywood Sign

No, Sydney Sweeney's not going to prison for draping lingerie on the ‘HOLLYWOOD’ sign.

But, according to TMZ, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the HOLLYWOOD sign, is furious with the voluptuous vixen for throwing bras on their precious sign as a stunt that is believed to be part of a marketing campaign for Sweeney's upcoming lingerie company launch.

TMZ got its hands on footage of Sweeney climbing on the ‘H’ and throwing bras over the letter as part of the stunt.

Hey Hollywood, be less insufferable. Sydney Sweeney, 28, should be invited to string bras from the sign like dignitaries being invited to throw out first pitches. This is the most interesting storyline out of Hollywood in years.

What's Sydney Sweeney's new lingerie company called?

Based on her Instagram activity, SYRN appears to be the odds-on-favorite for the name of the lingerie company. Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, are believed to have some money invested in the venture.

Will this venture cripple Victoria's Secret? Probably not initially. VSCO stock is up 56% in the last year and has been hovering around three-year highs.

The great news here is that we could be entering a legitimate lingerie war. Billionaire Michael Dell and Bezos are said to be combining forces on this venture with Sweeney.

These guys know what happened when Sydney Sweeney got stuffed into American Eagle jeans in July. The company saw sales skyrocket and its stock price soar to nearly four-year highs.

This is bad news for the wokes. Not only did they fail to cancel Sweeney over the American Eagle deal, but now Bezos wants a piece of that action.

Buckle up. Sweeney appears set to have a massive 2026.