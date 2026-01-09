Sydney Sweeney Slides Into American Eagle Jeans As Stock Soars 170% Since She Was Hired, SEC Is Dead & MEAT!

Plus: Do women gamble on the toilet?

There was a point in the 4th quarter of last night's game when ESPN cameras showed the Ole Miss defensive linemen looking like they'd been run over by a Mack truck for three hours.

There were blank stares on their faces. Miami was running the ball straight up the middle on 3rd and 7 with ease. Gen Z and most of the Millennials out there have never seen SEC defensive fronts get dominated like Alabama and Ole Miss have been dominated in back-to-back weeks.

The U ran for 191 yards last night. The U won the time of possession game to the tune of 41 minutes to 18:38 minutes for Ole Miss. The SEC being unable to stop the run is unprecedented. Yes, we knew Ole Miss wasn't a very good defensive team, but, still, this is the SEC.

Part of me actually felt bad for those Ole Miss defensive tackles as they came to the realization that even though "It Just Means More," they'd had the "Means More" ripped from their soul.

What can the SEC do to be great again?

They better go get a bunch of 23-year-old offensive and defensive linemen. The era of winning national titles on high school signing day is over.

Here's the offensive line that Miami trotted out. You need grown men to handle this experience.

Do the legacy SEC schools have the money to even compete at the top level with the current state of CFB?

The sobering reality this morning for many SEC fans is that they might not be able to raise enough money to compete with billionaires like Cuban and the moneybags who are financing The U.

I know you guys who bleed for your SEC schools won't like to hear this, but it needs to be said: Legacy SEC teams might want to start taking a hard look at inviting in private equity dollars.

— Dawgs superman Sam checks in:

SEC:

Have to accept: The conference stunk in bowl season. I honestly don't know how much NIL/Portal impacted. That said, their opponents are facing the same challenges. So, they lost on the field.

Also, after a couple years of doing SEC SEC SEC chants in the BCS era, I have properly gone back to wishing bad deaths upon my rivals.

Is that a young Cig?

— Shawn in Canby, OR writes:

Holy crap! Its Curt Cignetti!!!

I forgot to show you guys what Canoe Cuck gave me for Christmas

Yes, that's a Q-zip in the box. Yesterday, he got on the guys' text group to ask if I'd posted a photo of the gift box. I promised it would run today because he's so proud of it.

This asshole is UNRELENTING with his hatred of the Q-zip lifestyle.

Meanwhile, also in the text group, Diesel is FURIOUS at how DoorDash customers are getting preferential treatment at Subway

— Diesel writes:

Ok…gonna bitch for a minute, but I don’t have a solution. Just went into Subway to get a sub…no one in line…had to wait for 6 subs to be made for damn Door dash. WTH! Help the customer in front of you first!!!

Kinsey:

Where do you guys stand on this topic? Have online customers ruined the dine-in experience with their faceless orders? Have you been subjected to this torture where you think a fast-casual is empty only to find out there are 6-10 people sitting out in the parking lot waiting on subs?

Is this a real issue or was Diesel just caught up in the moment?

Do women read emails on the toilet?

— New emailer Cathy N. reports:

Glad I signed up!! BTW woman don’t read emails on the toilet…we don’t have time for that…it’s a guy thing.

Kinsey:

I don't know what Cathy signed up for, but I like how she came out with guns blazing in her first email.

Cathy,

What do women read while they're on the toilet dropping a triple-curler? Do you just scroll Facebook? Do you ever place CFB bets and then go straight to your text group to see what your girlfriends are betting that night?

70-year-old takes offense to the 70-year-old comment from Rob M. in Florida

— Tom T. in Nashville writes:

As a newly minted 70-year-old (November, 2025), I take offense at the comment from Rob M. of Florida who stated, "CBS- Network news is dead, the only people watching it are 70 years old and above." I still have principles, despite my descent into a doddering state. Network news (including the even worse PBS Newshour—NEVER on my TV.

The Haley and Matt Kalil drama

— Bill in Texas would like to remind Matt of how the legal process works:

Re: Haley Kahlil and the lawsuit

So he’s complaining that she gained social media exposure. Does he realize that a lawsuit involves a little thing called disclosure? Pictures and measurements become part of the filing.

So much involved here that I really don’t want to know about!

Today's lunch in Rome

— Mike T. and Cindy T. show the other retiree hopefuls how they dine in Rome on a Friday. Mike writes:

Ok, I don’t know exactly what this is because I don’t speak Italian and no one here speaks English, but this pasta was unbelievably delicious!

Kinsey:

I have no idea if this is high-end Italian pasta, or something cooked up for tourists. Looks fine to me. Cindy T's pasta looks like something I could whip up from Aldi.

Here I thought eating in Rome would be completely intimidating. I could handle this.



It is 58 and sunny this morning. We're headed for a high of 60 this morning BEFORE THE WINDCHILL DROPS 20 DEGREES FROM 11 TO NOON.

Welcome to Ohio in the winter. One minute you're thinking Spring Training, the next minute the pond down the street is freezing over.

Let's go get after it. Have a great Friday.

