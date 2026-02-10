'World's Hottest Speed Skater' Wins Gold & The Stefon Diggs–Cardi B Situation Gets Messy

I have a confession to make, y'all… I do not care about Bad Bunny.

I am not a fan of Bad Bunny. I am not outraged by Bad Bunny. I simply do not care about Bad Bunny.

Yet, for the last three days, I can sort every social media post on my timeline into two distinct categories: 1) people bitching about Bad Bunny and 2) people bitching about people bitching about Bad Bunny.

Oh, and this guy translating his songs into English, which is actually pretty funny.

Anyway, I get why people weren't high on the halftime show this year — the anti-ICE, sitting-down-during-the-anthem stuff and all. And I'll be the first to tell you I've never listened to Bad Bunny's music nor do I plan to in the future. But I've seen people on X pearl-clutching about his explicit lyrics while also hyping up (noted wholesome, family-friendly musicians) Kid Rock and Nicki Minaj. And I know there are people on the Left pretending Sunday's halftime show was the greatest their eyeballs have ever seen just because they know the Right hated it.

It's all so exhausting. And I, for one, am ready to move on.

Let's face it. Every single year, a bunch of people love the halftime show, and a bunch of people hate it. That's how it's going to be until the end of Super Bowls. Unless we bring back those reindeer ladies from 1958.

I've pretty much accepted that the halftime show is never going to be for me. Until they march King George Strait out there with an acoustic guitar and a Resistol, I'm just going to have to settle for whatever rap / hip-hop / pop spectacle Jay-Z has selected for me.

I've made peace with that. Besides, with all this fighting about the halftime show, we've lost sight of what's really important:

Ready for some Nightcaps? Let's get into it.

Are We Watching The Winter Olympics?

The Winter Olympics are such a mystery to me. I mean, where do these people pick up these sports?

Some of them I get. Downhill skiing, ice hockey, there are readily available venues where young folks might try these sports, practice and get really good at them. But where does one casually pick up the luge? Or the skeleton?

At what point in your life do you say, I'd really like to lie down and kamikaze headfirst down an icy tube? Better yet, I'd like to lie ass-to-junk on top of my homeboy and we can both kamikaze down the icy tube together! Where does one practice such a thing? And what particular skills must you possess to become Olympic-level good at it?

I have so many questions.

Actually, my favorite winter event is the biathlon. Mostly because I can't believe it's a thing.

I'd like to have a beer with the person who went to the Olympic Committee and was like, "OK. I say we give 'em a pair of skis and a gun."

Incredible stuff.

And then there's curling.

There was actually a bar in Nashville for a little while that had curling, and I really wanted to go try it. Turns out, though, my friends were all averse to exercising while drinking.

Which is a shame. Because if they had just supported me in this dream, I could be living it up in Milan right now. With a sweet promo poster like this:

Jutta Leerdam Takes Hom Gold

You guys might know Jutta Leerdam as "The World's Hottest Speedskater." But in addition to being hot, she's also very, very fast.

Jutta won gold in the women's 1000m on Monday, breaking the world record with a time of 1:12.31.

Immediately, her boyfriend, Jake Paul, made it about him.

Jake posted a video on Instagram that shows Jutta — for a split second — crossing the finish line before the camera turns to him and shows him bawling his eyes out for a good 20 seconds. And then another video of him picking her up and kissing her after she bites her medal.

Be careful, Jutta, those medals are very fragile.

I couldn't remember if it was him or his brother who got his whole face broken in that boxing match a couple weeks ago, so I had to look it up. Turns out it was him. Pretty impressive recovery, if we're being honest.

Still, I speak for everyone when I say: more Jutta and less Jake, please.

The Stefon Diggs & Cardi B Situation Is MESSY

Rumor has it, the Stefon Diggs-Cardi B love story may have come to a tragic end. Not that we had high hopes for it in the first place.

To recap: Cardi and Stefon Diggs began dating a year or so ago, and she gave birth to their child in November. It was like the 17th baby Stefon fathered in the year 2025. And that's only a little bit of an exaggeration.

But despite Stefon spreading seeds like a Midwestern farmer and his impending criminal charges of strangulation, suffocation, assault and battery, Cardi stood by her man. She defended him multiple times on social media and celebrated on the field when the Patriots punched their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Well, Cardi did go to the Super Bowl. And, rumor has it, she left about halfway through.

While Cardi B was dancing on the field in the Bad Bunny halftime show, another one of Diggs' baby mamas was allegedly watching from the front row.

The rumor mill is also reporting that a female friend of Diggs (named Pree?) was with him in the team hotel. Supposedly that same female friend was Offset's side chick when he was with Cardi B.

Like I said: MESSY.

And the final, most damning piece of evidence that the relationship is over: the two lovebirds have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

All of this, of course, is unconfirmed, but I say all signs point to a breakup. Or, at the very least, a lot of trouble in paradise.

And we all had such high hopes for these two upstanding individuals. A real shame.

One from the mailbag:

I started watching ‘The Pitt’ last week, and Scott R. sent over a quick warning.

My gf and I love The Pitt. While we look away at the graphic doctor stuff, the characters (acting) are top-notch.

I'm not here to give anything away, but I do want to say two words: Birth & Priapism.

Wasn't a fan of the Covi' back story of the first season. We binge a lot of shows and some went thru the covi' years of filming. Didn't like the ones, especially, the years most shows had everyone in masks and following the fake Covid response protocols. Hard to watch or just didn't watch that year.

Anyway, enjoy the show and report back the graphic content.

Amber:

This show is graphic. Like, really graphic. I have to look away for most of it, but, strangely, the birth scene didn't bother me at all. I think my woman brain is probably hard-wired not to be grossed out by that sort of thing.

Despite some of the woke stuff, it is a phenomenal show. Scott is right: the characters and acting are, in fact, top-notch. I've really enjoyed binging it, and I'm kind of bummed we only have two more episodes until we're caught up.

And on one final note, priapism was not one of my SAT vocabulary words. But I absolutely know what it means now. My husband and I just got to that episode last night. Yikes.

📩 Email: amber.harding@outkick.com

Send your thoughts, stories, tips, rants and photos of your dog.

🐦 Twitter/X: @TheAmberHarding

📸 Instagram: @amberharding

Stuff I Liked