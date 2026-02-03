Nikki Bella Fires Up The Cooper DeJean Dating Rumors In The Ring In Philly On Monday Night RAW

Nikki Bella is once again tugging at our heartstrings. Is it her fault for continuing to tease a relationship with Cooper DeJean? Or is it our fault for being hopeless romantics who want to see these two together?

If I'm being honest, and that's all anyone can ask, I think we all deserve some blame here. So the 42-year-old WWE Hall of Famer posed in the 22-year-old cornerback's locker and hung out with him?

Nikki's a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Just because that all took place doesn’t mean we have a professional wrestler pinning down a young NFL star away from the ring. She threw cold water on the rumors right after they heated up.

That was last year. During last night's Monday Night RAW in Philly, she was seemingly singing a different tune about an age-gap romance with DeJean.

Nikki was in the ring with her sister Brie, who made her return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble by the way, when she heard what she thought was booing.

Nikki Bella Knows Exactly How to Keep the Cooper DeJean Rumors Alive

Why would fans be booing with the Bella Twins in the middle of the ring with microphones in their hands? Nikki wanted to know, so she asked, "Is that for the Eagles not getting in the Super Bowl or us?"

To Brie, it sounded like the fans were saying "Coop" and not booing. Nikki, without missing a beat, said, "Can you blame a girl for having good taste? I mean, Pro Bowl baby."

And just like that, the rumors of a relationship between Nikki Bella and Cooper DeJean are back on.

Everyone tosses out her comments from December about being in such a drought she wasn’t sure if she knew how to kiss anymore.

Let us have our WWE Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion with twenty years between them. I don’t think that's too much to ask.

Eagles fans need a win this week after failing to make it back to the Super Bowl. Let's not leave out the Bella Twins either. A nice romance with an NFL player would only add to their comeback.