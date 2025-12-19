Nikki Bella Crushes Dating Buzz As Cooper DeJean Rumors Swirl

Hanging our in the Eagles locker room near Cooper DeJean doesn't mean they are dating.

Rumors have been swirling that 42-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has been dating 22-year-old Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean.

This came after Bella — an Eagles fan —posted some video clips from a trip to the City of Brotherly Love that included a shot of her standing in DeJean's locker room stall.

The kids would consider that a "soft launch," and I'll be honest, when I heard this, I considered flying to Philly to shake DeJean's hand.

Mission accomplished, young man. Mission accomplished.

But the mission may not be accomplished, at least according to Nikki Bella — real name Nikki Garcia — herself.

In fact, not only does it sound like she's not dating the defending Super Bowl champ, it doesn't sound like she's been seeing anyone at all.

Nikki talked about the rumors about her dating life in general with her sister, Brie, during the latest edition of their podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show.

"I actually talked about this yesterday. It’s funny because people call me a whore, and they don’t realize I haven’t been touched or had intimacy in a really long time," Bella said. "I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. I literally thought last night, 'Do I still know how to kiss?'"

"You do," Brie assured her. "It’s like riding a bike."

"It’s just crazy how people assume things," Nikki lamented. "Santa knows I’m not a slut."

Whoa, Kris Kringle, you dog…

Well, while she didn't address a certain cornerback by name, that sure sounds like there may not be a fire where everyone seemed to think there was some smoke.

And hey, maybe it's just hard for those two to hang out these days. Bella is back in the WWE full-time and recently turned heel, while DeJean and the boys are trying their darnedest to go back-to-back with another Super Bowl win.