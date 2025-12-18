Cooper DeJean & Nikki Bella Dating Rumors Takeoff After She Poses At His Locker, Hangs Out With Him

It's been a hot week around the NFL for dating rumors involving young stars. We already had ring girl Marissa Ayers give the rumor mill more to talk about regarding a relationship with New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Neither have confirmed that they're an item, but there's plenty of smoke there, including Ayers posing for pictures with the one and only Kara Dart.

On Wednesday night, rumors started picking up steam on social media that Philadelphia Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean and WWE legend Nikki Bella were an item.

The rumors continued into Thursday, when it was discovered that the WWE Hall of Famer posted a video from a recent visit to Philadelphia where she attended the Eagles 31-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and posed in DeJean's locker.

That's not all that was included in the video. The 42-year-old was also seen hanging out with the 22-year-old DeJean away from Lincoln Financial Field.

Nikki Bella’s Video From Her Philly Visit Fuels Dating Buzz With Cooper DeJean

The internet sleuths got to work after the DeJean-Bella cougar relationship rumors started rolling, and they discovered it's not the first time the two of them have been seen hanging out together.

The two were pictured together backstage at WWE Raw in November.

As People reports, DeJean, who is in his second year in the NFL, came into the league in a relationship with Iowa student Steph Wilfawn. She was there for his ride to becoming a Super Bowl champion last season.

I don’t know if there's anything being made about the age difference. I assume there is, but there shouldn’t be. Cougars need love too, and cougars with a Hall of Fame resume and talents, the likes of Nikki Bellas, don’t stay single forever.

If the rumors are true and DeJean and Bella are indeed an item, they have at least one person rooting for them. There's no reason to root against love. Especially when we have a Hall of Famer who can teach a young star what it takes to be great.

Those are the love stories that motivate you to get out of bed in the morning. We'll certainly be keeping an eye on it.