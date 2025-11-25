Big WWE News: Nebraska Track Star Meghan Walker Reportedly Signed Deal & Nikki Bella's Getting Bigger Implants

Thanksgiving has come a couple of days early this year for wrestling fans. There's some big news out of the WWE that has surfaced over the last few days.

Viral Nebraska track star Meghan Walker has reportedly signed a WWE NXT contract. The development deal means she'll be transitioning full-time to professional wrestling.

This comes less than a year following the announcement that she was meeting with the WWE in regard to their "Next In Line" program. And, it's worth noting, that it comes just over two years after OutKick labeled her "The Cornhuskers Next Social Media Star."

I'd say that assessment was spot on, then some. Walker's already rubbing shoulders with other athletes turned professional wrestlers. Is there a new WWE tag team in the works?

Could the former track and field athlete team up with former volleyball player and current NXT wrestler Izzi Dame? Time will tell.

For now, it's all about sharpening her skills in and out of the ring for Meghan Walker.

That's Not All the Big News Out of the WWE This Week. Nikki Bella is Talking Breast Implants.

Listen, when I hear talk about boobs I take note. It's both a gift and a curse. When I hear that talk from a WWE Hall of Famer, I do the math and put two and two together.

Let's get a two for one: a Meghan Walker and Nikki Bella wrestling update extravaganza for the week of Thanksgiving.

So here we are, NXT is getting another hot blonde and, at some point in the future, at least one of the Bella Twins is getting bigger boobs.

Nikki, who is coming off of a status cementing admission about her love of thirst traps, said she was going bigger while discussing the dislocated breast implant injury she suffered over the summer.

She's since recovered, but the injury gave her an opportunity to revisit her current breast implant situation, which is a little smaller than she'd like. She discussed it during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"What’s crazy is I did an MRI, and they were like, ‘Well, you got some good bags in there, because it was A-OK. It looks like there’s a little bit of a shift,’" Nikki said when doctors assessed her injury.

That was good news to her because, a few years ago, when she had them redone, they found a broken implant stuck to her pec muscle. It was then that she went with a smaller size that she's now second-guessing.

"'I want to go a size smaller, I'm a mom now.' No, I want to go back to a size bigger… Now I have the perfect excuse. When the time is right, I'm going to get it fixed, and I'm going to go back to my old size."

Now that's a WWE update that touches the heart. We have an upcoming star and Hall of Famer coming together to entertain wrestling fans before one of the best holidays on the calendar arrives.

These are the types of moments I'm going to look back on fondly when I eventually wind up in the nursing home.