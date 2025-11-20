Nikki Bella Cements Her WWE Hall Of Fame Status By Admitting Her Love Of Thirst Traps 'Do It While You Got It'

If a divorce didn’t take down WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, you know a little breast implant-related injury wasn’t going to either. She's making regular appearances on WWE Raw these days, with her last coming on Monday night.

She wasn't there just for nostalgia purposes either. She was attacking Stephanie Vaquer, the current WWE Women's World Champion, and demanding a title match.

Anything Nikki does in the ring from this point forward is only going to cement her spot as a Hall of Famer. The same can be said for her work outside the ring too.

After all, these two go hand in hand. What's a victory in the ring worth without a celebratory thirst trap to accompany it? Don’t expect the thirst traps to come to an end.

Nikki has been all in on them lately, she revealed during the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show ahead of the Bella Twins' 42nd birthday on Friday.

No Shame In Her Game: Nikki Bella Opens Up On Attention-Seeking Thirst Traps

The two sisters were looking back on the year that was and ahead on what's next for them. They talked about the chances of doing birthday suit photo shoots and, of course, thirst traps.

"I’m all about thirst traps lately. Do it while you got it," Nikki said during a game of smash or pass with her sister Brie. "I love thirst traps now because I need attention at times, and that’s the only time I get attention."

She continued, "So… because I don’t text with anyone or do any of that stuff, so that’s where it feeds me. So sometimes your girl needs to post a thirst trap to feel a little something… At least I can admit it!"

You move on from a tough divorce how you want to and Nikki Bella will get back in the ring and fire off thirst traps for attention if that's what she wants to do.

Like she said, do it while you got it. The thirst trap window, while open much wider these days, still isn’t open forever. I say keep firing them off like the Hall of Famer that you are.