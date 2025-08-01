Nikki Bella Reveals That She Suffered A Breast Implant-Related Injury On Raw This Week

WWE Hall of Famer and one-half of the Bella Twins, Nikki Bella, is back for in-ring action after making a big return earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, and this week she suffered an injury that I didn't even know was possible.

Then again, I'm not an expert on breast implants… I've just done some light reading on the subject.

Bella was in action on this past Monday's edition of RAW in a four-woman tag match. On one side was the current Women's World Champion, Naomi, Chelsea Green, and the tag-team known as the Secret Hervice, comprised of Alba Fyre and Piper Niven.

On the other side were Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky (who, along with Naomi, will be in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship this weekend at SummerSlam) as well as Stephanie Vaquer and, of course, Bella.

It was an entertaining match with some of the biggest names in the women's division, but the moment we've got to focus on came when Niven landed an elbow drop on Bella.

You can see from Ripley, Sky, and Vaquer's reactions that that was one hell of a bump, and this week, Bella revealed that it did some damage to one of her implants.

"Piper's elbow drop? Yeah, put the implants right into the ribs," Bella said on The Nikki & Brie Show podcast that she does with her sister Brie, per TMZ. "It's been hard to laugh and cough, but it's okay, we're gonna get it fixed one day."

I… I did not know that that was a thing that could happen.

I mean, now I can see how it would happen.

It's kind of wild that you don't hear about stuff like this happening to female wrestlers. It probably does happen, we just don't hear it.

Hopefully, Nikki Bella isn't in too much discomfort and finds the time to get into the shop and get that rogue implant of hers fixed up.