Viral Nebraska Track Star Meghan Walker Appears To Be Headed To The WWE

Nebraska track athlete and rising social media star Meghan Walker appears to be headed to the WWE. Rumors about the third-year sprinter being on the WWE NXT radar started after she paid the wrestling organization a visit last week.

Walker and fellow collegiate athletes Grace Stephens and Skyla Schulte were also there, apparently to discuss the WWE's NIL program dubbed "Next In Line." The program was put together in 2021 "to recruit and develop potential future Superstars."

Athletes at the college level have described the NIL program, according to the WSJ, as "more like a paid internship than a marketing role." The focus is on "building a relationship and preparing them for a potential career in wrestling after they graduate."

The rumors of NXT, the WWE's development branch, being interested in Walker were evidently true. On Monday, she announced that she was, "Excited for what's NXT."

On Instagram she thanked the WWE for the opportunity that she said she's blessed to have.

Nebraska track star Meghan Walker taking her talents to the WWE

The WWE has always had an eye for talent and branching out into the college and social media ranks has been a wise move on their part.

Walker was a two-time South Dakota state champion in high school according to her Cornhusker track and field bio, before taking her talents to Nebraska.

Since joining the team at Nebraska, she's built up a large social media following that will only continue to grow once the WWE faithful become aware that she's developing her skills in the ring.

Walker has also competed in the 400m and 200m events, both individually and as a member of a relay team. She contributed to an eighth-place distance medley relay and the 4x400m relay at the Big Ten Championships last season.

Are Meghan Walker's abilities on the track going to translate to wrestling? That's what the WWE has to figure out as it tries to develop the social media star into a WWE Superstar.

Best of luck, she certainly has all the tools in her tool belt to become a fan favorite.