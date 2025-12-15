Ring Girl & Influencer Marissa Ayers Put On Giants Gear To Keep Those Jaxson Dart Rumors Alive

Marissa Ayers spent part of her weekend keeping the rumors alive that she has moved into the New York Giants WAG room and is dating quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The ring girl and influencer has been linked to Dart since they were reportedly spotted together at a Halloween party back in October. Those rumors aren't going away.

Earlier this month, rumors that Ayers and Dart were dating heated up, and the relationship officially ended up on the OutKick Culture Department's radar.

The 22-year-old posed for a picture with Dart's show-stealing mom, Kara, in New England as the Giants took on the Patriots.

Ayers is going on road trips and hanging out with mom. What more do you need to tell you that she's an NFL rookie alongside QB1?

How about a TikTok video in a Giants T-shirt where she's discussing her day in New York City? If that's what you were looking for, I've got some good news.

Marissa Ayers Fuels More Dating Rumors in Giants Gear

Most of you probably know who Jaxson Dart is and his affinity for the blue tent, but who is this blonde ring girl/influencer who has seemingly made her way into the First Lady of the New York Giants seat?

In addition to being a ring girl and influencer with 1.5 million followers on TikTok alone, she's pals with another ring girl/influencer who also attended the University of Alabama, Sydney Thomas.

In other words, certainly QB1 in the NFL material. I wouldn’t read anything too far into the fact that they haven’t gone Instagram official or anything.

There's plenty of time for that and no need to rush anything. They're both rookies learning the speed of the game at the NFL level in real time.

Let's see how they finish up their rookie campaigns and what adjustments they make in the offseason. Best of luck to both of them.

The Giants have some young talent on the roster, that's for sure.