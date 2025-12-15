At What Point Should We Be Concerned About Jaxson Dart's Concussion Checks?

The Giants rookie QB left Sunday's game against the Commanders for his fifth concussion evaluation of the season.

Jaxson Dart was evaluated for a concussion yet again on Sunday.

During the New York Giants' 29–21 loss to the Washington Commanders, the rookie quarterback left the game early in the fourth quarter to be examined under the NFL's concussion protocol. He missed two snaps before being cleared to return to action.

It marked the fifth time in just 10 games (including preseason) that Dart has been checked for a possible concussion.

After the game, Dart made it clear he didn't think the evaluation was necessary. "Definitely feel there is a sensitivity for some reason," he said.

On the play in question, the Giants had first-and-goal from the 1-yard line when Dart faked a pitch and ran straight up the middle, where he was sandwiched by Commanders defensive linemen Eddie Goldman and Javon Kinlaw. His neck bent awkwardly on contact, and officials immediately signaled for the Giants' medical staff.

"Definitely wasn't the first time I was surprised I had to come out," he said. "But I was definitely surprised. It didn't feel like it was that big of a hit at all."

While it's easy to understand why a quarterback would be frustrated about being removed from the game — especially in a red zone situation — the league has good reason to be abundantly cautious.

The NFL has faced intense scrutiny in recent years over how it handles head injuries, particularly after high-profile concussion situations involving Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Those incidents sparked league-wide backlash, protocol changes and renewed pressure on teams and officials to err on the side of caution.

Dart himself missed two games earlier this season after suffering a concussion against the Chicago Bears.

Whether Dart agrees with every evaluation or not, he's at risk if he keeps taking heavy contact, and learning to better protect himself has to be a priority. Lest he become another cautionary tale.

All of this is unfolding during a rough season for the Giants. They sit at 2–12, last place in the NFC East, and have lost eight straight games.