Ring Girl Marissa Ayers Is Jaxson Dart's Girlfriend – Allegedly, Jameis Is A TV Star & Cheesesteaks!

Plus: The rich people get into a fight on Nantucket.

A recap of my weekend in Indianapolis where Ryan Day didn't show up

On Friday, during my appearance on Dan Dakich's show, I apologized to Ryan Day in front of Dan after calling for his head in 2024 after the pathetic loss to Michigan. Then he went on to win the national title.

Saturday night, Bad Ryan Day showed up again and here we are with the Buckeyes needing to hit the reset button heading into the playoffs. Maybe Ryan just needs to get self-motivated in December. Maybe he needs to be told that his play calling on 3rd down was absolute dog shit and he's back to being a complete idiot.

Why are we trying to tie a game when everyone in the college football playoff business said Ohio State wasn't falling out of the top four with a loss? You know what it told me? That Indiana's defensive front is really, really good and Day didn't trust his offensive line.

What it also tells me that Ohio State is going to have trouble if it comes down to a Final Four against Georgia. It also tells me Michigan was complete dog shit this year because Ohio State made them look silly up front.

That's enough football analysis, let's get to the real review here. How was Indy?

I'm on record stating that Indy is a world-class downtown for sporting events and it didn't disappoint. It's flat. The road system is easy to remember. There are defined landmarks to find your way back to hotels after closing down the bars. Whoever laid out this city did a remarkable job thinking about future proofing the place.

That was my first time in Lucas Oil, and it's easy to see why it's hosting Super Bowls and multiple Final Fours. Outside of the walk under the old train overpasses and the construction going on around the stadium, it's about as simple of a stadium to get through from a hotel that you're going to find in sports. The city just needs to boot the buskers out of the tunnel who are clogging up the walkway. This was the only issue we came across.

By the way, I thought there was some way to walk through the convention center all the way to the stadium. For some reason the hallway was blocked and fans had to walk outside. Maybe they were worried about the drunks destroying the convention center. I don't know.

How were the seats? Excellent. I'm not going to reveal how we ended up with seats in the 200 level, but let's just say that Screencaps readers continue to be amazing. I'm forever grateful to the readers who make opportunities possible and continue to build the storylines that fuel this column.

How were Indiana fans? We were very fortunate to have Brett and his wife on my right. Brett grew up a Purdue fan, his wife was raised an IU fan and now they have a daughter at IU. Brett was a gem. Former military guy who went through some stuff in Iraq. Came home, got right and now he's playing a management role in the Indy, SW Ohio and Kentucky industrial construction revolution. Brett was just a good old boy. I could tell his wife was leery of me in Ohio State gear when I walked up, but by the end of the night, she understood that I was harmless and just there for a good time. On the other side of us were two brothers, their sister and the sister's husband. It turned out that the sister's husband had some serious action on the game to the tune of $35,000 on the moneyline. We saw it on his phone with our own eyes, so watching his emotions throughout the night was something. One of the brothers, Connor, who's in his mid-30s told me he went to IU and never went to a football game during his time at the school. Not one. They would party at the tailgate and never go into the games. That family was awesome. Again, they were leery of me at the start because of the OSU thing, but by the end of the night they brought us along to close down the Tin Roof after their Hoosiers did the unthinkable. After losing a 1H bet, the brother-in-law cleared $65,000 when IU won.

Beer prices: High. I seem to remember $18 beers at the stadium or somewhere we were drinking. Something like that. Look, if you don't have some money to throw around, these events are going to be torture for you. Don't even look at the drink prices. However, make sure you look at the prices of clothing. You'll get ripped off.

Before the game, we were at the Hyatt hotel bar (don't laugh, the place turned out to be a goldmine with easy pisser access and interesting people rolling through there — it was the IU team hotel) and this big, and I mean BIG dude comes to the end of the bar and starts chatting with us. He asks if we're from Ohio. I tell him yes, Brookville, Ohio and he say, "Oh yeah, my dad worked in Brookville." Small world, right. He proceeds to tell us he played football at Troy, which is about 20 miles or so from Brookville, and played with legendary Buckeyes killer Mr. Ohio Ryan Brewer. Alarm bells are going off in my head. Who is this big dude?Eventually, the guy says his name is Kris Dielman, and says he played at IU. Yep, turns out to be Kris Dielman who played nine years with the San Diego Chargers and made four Pro Bowls. When I asked why Dielman's dad didn't have the family live in Brookville where he was working. He said his dad wanted him to have a legitimate shot playing for a big Ohio high school football program. That's how close my high school came to possibly producing an NFL player. Dielman couldn't have been any better of a guy to run into at the bar. Just a good guy who never won more than five games in a season during his IU years. Imagine what he was thinking Saturday night after the win.

There are so many stories from the trip. We met an Ohio State superfan who calls himself The Drain King. I guess he runs some sort of big plumbing business in south Florida. Then there was his buddy The Payroll Guy. I guess he has one of the biggest payroll client lists in the U.S. Total characters straight out of central casting. The Drain King told us about how he's banned from Michigan Stadium for punching some guy who might've thrown a beer can at him during the 2019 game. We met a Southwest flight attendant at the Embassy Suites who just happened to be sitting by herself at an open table. She was in town for work. We learned all about the current state of the Mile High Club — Ashley hadn't ever caught anyone getting it on at 35,000 feet. And, yes, she revealed that captains are still sleeping with flight attendants.ayr

Conclusion: The B1G weekend couldn't have gone any better. It turned out to be a complete blowout with multiple storylines spread out over 36 hours. From having a drink with Urban Meyer to Dielman and the Ohio State superfans sharing road stories, this weekend was why I have to get out on the road.

That's where the stories are. We just have to go find them. Indy was a home run.

— Galen D. writes:

Tough L for the Bucks, but you were in it…can’t say the same for my Vols.

The lack of ball game pressure allowed me to experiment with meat. Bacon Wrapped BBQ Chicken Lollipops. Labor intensive, but if you have the time, well worth it. Goes well with Buffalo Trace…duh.

— Mike T. in Idaho writes:

Must be driving SEC fan crazy with all the hype of Big 10 championship game compared to SEC hype.

Kinsey:

Taking Georgia in that game might've been the easiest bet of the year. If I'm an Indiana fan, I hope Bama beats Oklahoma. Indiana might hold Bama to 50 yards rushing. That D-line is something else.

I had to Google this to make sure it's real…YEP, IT'S REAL

Woke Netflix is definitely still woke.

That's it this morning as I get back into the swing of things. The sun is out. It's very cold. It's winter. And Notre Dame fans are entering a very dark winter.

Let's go get after it.

