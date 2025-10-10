Jaxson Dart's Hot Mom Had A Dominant Primetime Debut

Well, the culture has officially changed in New York. All it took was two absolute ANIMALS at quarterback and running back who were willing to get CTE on every single play to do it. Who knew it was that easy?

Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo run New York now after the Giants dominated the Super Bowl champ Eagles on Thursday Night Football, and I'm not sure anything is slowing this train down.

Mix in a little Kara Dart – Jaxson's superstar mom – and you've got yourself an underdog story worth monitoring unfolding in the Big Apple right now.

Speaking of Kara … look who found herself on Amazon Prime's postgame show last night?

Producing 101, boys and girls. Take notes:

Kara Dart continues her rise to the top

Look at SeanJo with the heads-up screenshot last night! That's how you know the culture department here at OutKick is in good hands. Some Big Js are breaking down Xs and Os after a game like that. Sean is monitoring Jaxson Dart's mom.

Choose your fighters, America.

And how about the Giants fans chanting "Papa Dart!" as Jaxson's dad takes the mic? Incredible. What a moment. What a season we have unfolding in New York.

Jaxson's an absolute animal. I wanted the Dolphins to draft him last April. Naturally, they didn't, and our QB still can't get touched without collapsing. Meanwhile, Jaxson puts his ass on the line every single play, with Kara Dart looking on like the First Lady she is.

Look at that lunatic! Doesn't care. That's an Ole Miss QB if I've ever seen one. I'm so jealous of Giants fans today. Do you know how miserable it is to be jealous of NEW YORK GIANTS fans? That's one step above the Cleveland Browns.

They have Jaxson. They have Cam Skattebo. Most importantly, they have Kara Dart.

Look out, NFC. I think there's a new Sheriff in town.



