Jaxson Dart's Hot Mom, Kara, Will Make Her Regular-Season Debut On Sunday

Is Kara Dart the next great NFL mom?

When Jaxson Dart takes the field Sunday for the New York Giants at MetLife Field against the Chargers, Madison Ave. marketing reps will be salivating over the thought of turning Broadway Kara (Dart) into the next great brand ambassador.

The rookie quarterback's mom has all the intangibles: She's a fitness instructor, toned, and she gave birth to a blond-haired quarterback who is six or seven games before he's splashed across TVs around the world.

She's no Lisa Wilson. She's better. And actually hot.

Lisa Wilson was a Instagram psycho who mixed it up with fans. Kara Dart, who ran track and played volleyball in high school, seems super normal. Her Instagram page is even locked.

Jaxson told GQ that his mom had a job at Nordstrom when he was growing up and helped him craft his fashion sense.

See? She's normal.

"My mom's into it, and she’s done a great job of letting me choose and find things that I like and just giving me options," Dart said. "… I've relied on her for a lot of things in the fashion world. At the same time, I think she gives great input."

Let's be honest, after years of dealing with Travis Kelce's old mom poaching every brand deal while playing the Mama Kelce role brilliantly to the point where I'm not sure she's ever spoken a single line of copy in a commercial, we're ready for a Kara Dart breakout.

It's time for a change.

Randi Mahomes, Patrick's mom, was never going to take the torch. She has the f'd up son and the degenerate DUI ex-husband always lurking to create troubling headlines.

Kara, from what we can tell, has none of that.

And there's another tidbit about Kara that has to be on the minds of Madison Ave.

She has more boys in the pipeline. Diesel Dart is a high school defensive back who is starting to turn into a social media star who has offers on the table from BYU, UNLV, Arizona, San Diego State, Auburn and Ole Miss.

In other words, buckle up, Kara Dart is about to go on a generational-type run for NFL moms if Jaxson can go on a run of his own.