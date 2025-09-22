Cam Skattebo's Girlfriend Is An Instagram Star, Collinsworth Needs To Hydrate & Caitlin Clark Fined How Much?!

Happy fake first day of fall to everyone who celebrates! We all know fall started weeks ago, but for the rest of the simpletons out there, it technically starts today.

In unrelated news, it's 86 degrees here in Florida today with a 99% chance of rain. "Rainfall will be locally heavy at times," too. So, again, happy fake first day of fall!

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where a pair of NFL WAGs, including Cam Skattebo's girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez, had big debuts over the weekend.

What else? I've got a LOADED weekend of #content to flush out before it goes old, Cris Collinsworth had himself a NIGHT in New York, and Caitlin Clark is gonna have to find herself a side-job to pay off this whopper of a fine.

Thoughts and prayers!

Grab you whatever you need to get you through this FOURTH Monday of September, and settle in for a Monday 'Cap!

Was yesterday's RedZone witching hour the best ever?

I usually lead us off with something political that I'll end up mocking, but, honestly, I don't have it in me today. I don't want to start the week like that. We're coming off the best NFL Sunday of the year, and we're going to act like it today.

Serious question: was yesterday's witching hour the best one yet for RedZone? I know it's a loaded question, and I'm not sure there's a right or wrong answer, but the question popped into my mind as it was unfolding in real time.

The Packers blowing the lead in Cleveland? The Bucs-Jets ending – a game I admittedly forgot was still even on towards the end. Eagles-Rams? Texans-Jags (yuck, but still a good watch)?

I mean, just an insane hour of TV. I'm not sure any amount of commercials they threaten us with would stop me from watching. It's the best TV show every single week in the fall, and it ain't particularly close.

Maybe I'm just being nice because I've been harsh on RedZone this season? Maybe I'm just in a good mood because I actually got to watch it on the full screen yesterday instead of watching Tua throw his 45th pick of the season?

Regardless, it's the best channel out there, and it deserves some respect today.

What a weekend of #content!

Yeah, that was the good stuff. Well done. And now we get to cap the weekend with Lions-Ravens tonight?

Who has it better than us? THAT's how you start a big fake-fall!

OK, let's get to the best #content from the weekend. While RedZone was great Sunday afternoon, Russell Wilson in the actual Red Zone last night was maybe the most brutal watch of the year:

Collinsworth & the new-age NFL WAGs!

Good work everyone! Solid mix of sports, culture, and, of course, politics. You hit all the right notes. Couple thoughts …

1. How do the Giants not start Jaxson Dart this week? I've told you for years how insufferable Russell Wilson is, and I've been proven right time and time again. He's the worst.

2. The whole thing with the Chiefs guy and the false starts? It's unbelievable that this is, what, Year 4 of this now? And still, somehow, he still NEVER gets caught. I don't get it. What am I missing? It's not even good timing anymore. He's just blatantly cheating and they NEVER call it.

3. The Arch drama from over the weekend? Yikes. On one hand, maybe the guy just needed a win after a miserable start to the year, and he took the first chance he got? On the other hand … Sam Houston State? That's like OutKick mocking CNN! Why punch down? We NEVER do that!

4. Happy anniversary, Mike Gundy! Gonna miss you when you get canned here in a few weeks.

5. Looking forward to the autism presser later today. The Libs will surely act accordingly to whatever news comes out of it.

6. I don't know what's funnier – the WNBA Caitlin Clark for a social media comment, or the WNBA fining her … $200. Two-hundred dollars! My God. I could afford that fine, and I currently own TWO houses because my old one just refuses to sell. What a sport.

OK, let's rapid-fire this Monday class into a big Monday night! Give me ALL the points. Whatever the total is, it ain't high enough.

First up? But first … back to Sunday night!

Collinsworth is taking a lot of heat today. A LOT. Can't argue with any of it, by the way. I'm a Collinsworth guy, but he was out of control last night. Still better than Romo, but it was ugly.

When he told us Mahomes threw the ball 70 yards, I laughed out loud. Even in real-time, I knew that wasn't even close. And I will say, Mahomes somehow wrestling the ball away after the inexplicable pass was impressive. Tua would never, and Lord knows he's had plenty of chances.

But yeah, that was a tough one, Cris. No doubt about it.

Next? The only – and I mean ONLY – good thing to come out of last night's game was Cam Skattebo. What a monster. No shot he lasts five years in the league with the way he runs, but buddy, it's a pleasure to watch.

He's Mike Alstott reincarnated, for you youngins out there who don't know.

God, I loved those Bucs teams. The best. Mike Alstott is on every Millennials' Mount Rushmore of early-2000s players. I guarantee it. A different time.

Anyway, all that to say that Cam's girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez, seems more than ready to be the new First Lady of New York City:

Welcome to the show, Chloe! And goodness gracious, welcome to the show, Cam! What a night. This dude is gonna be must-watch TV here pretty soon. Imagine when Jaxson Dart takes over (this week, perhaps?). Giants are gonna be electric.

Unlike the Bengals. Sorry, Joe. Welcome to hell! We both have injury-prone 2020 quarterbacks making us miserable every single fall. At least you almost got a Super Bowl out of it.

And hey! At least you now get Jake Browning's fiancée, Stephanie Niles, for the next few months. At least she did her part yesterday.

Take us into the week, Steph!

