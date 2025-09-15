Jake Browning's Now Fiancée Stephanie Niles Is Back & She Is Prepared For The Starting Role

With Burrow sidelined, Jake Browning and Stephanie Niles are prepared for the spotlight.

Stephanie Niles is back. The now fiancée of Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning has been thrust back into the starting role after Joe Burrow went down in the home opener with a toe injury.

The injury could be a season-ending one for Burrow. Fortunately for the 2-0 Bengals, Browning and Niles have been here before. They prepare as starters and that's why, when the spotlight is on them, they're ready to go.

Niles showed up with a gameday outfit that screams QB1. She dropped it ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, not knowing how the game was going to play out, but prepared for anything.

How the game played out was with Burrow going down with a turf toe injury in the second quarter with the Bengals down 14-7. In stepped Browning.

He went 21 of 32 for 241 yards and two touchdowns. He did have three interceptions, but the only numbers that mattered were up on the scoreboard.

The Bengals won the game 31-27. Niles had content ready to go on social media for the reintroduction to fans as the blood, sweat and tears of the backup role paid off.

This is why you work so hard. This is why gameday fits go up before games when you don’t know if you're even going to see the field.

You don’t ever know in the NFL when your number is going to be called. And you never know how long you'll be asked to step into the starting role.

Browning and Niles are ready for what looks like, at the very least, a three-month stint, likely longer, leading the Cincinnati Bengals. It's a tough break for Joe Burrow.

But it's also an incredible opportunity for Browning and Niles. Both of whom are fully prepared for the opportunity.

Who knows, maybe she'll break out the show-stealing skintight white outfit again.