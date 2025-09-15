Joe Burrow Surgery Would Mean He's Out For Season: OutKick Medical Expert ProFootballDoc

The national reports that Joe Burrow might only miss three months with a Grade 3 turf toe injury are not realistic and will soon be proven too optimistic. That is the general feeling from longtime NFL doctor David Chao.

Chao, who was the team doctor for the San Diego Chargers for 17 years, said Sunday evening that Burrow's season is over for all intents and purposes. This despite the reports the quarterback is seeking a second opinion from renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson.

Those same reports, you see, said Burrow suffered a Grade 3 injury. And that means surgery.

And that means other things.

"If it's Grade 3, it's surgery," Dr. Chao said. "And that means it is season."

Three Months Too Optimistic

Dr. Chao, the founder of Sports Injury Central, is not treating Burrow. But he studied the tape of the injury and was first to say the injury was a turf toe from his @profootballdoc X handle on Sunday.

When reports said Burrow would be getting an MRI to determine his status for the rest of the game, Dr. Chao balked.

"You don't get an MRI to decide if he can play," Dr. Chao said. "You get an MRI to decide how bad it is and if he needs surgery."

Dr. Chao has similar distaste for the reports linking Burrow to a three-month injury.

Grade 3 Turf Toe Ends Burrow Season

"Three months, yeah, you're right. It's at least three months," Dr. Chao said. "That's not inaccurate. But it is season."

It's not so much that the surgery will keep Burrow out three months, it's that he must recover after the surgery enough to get on the field and be able to avoid being hit.

And the Bengals are not going to put their $275 million quarterback on the field unless he's able to avoid contact.

It's an exercise in logic similar to the one Dr. Chao made in 2023 when reports kept suggesting Aaron Rodgers could return from a ruptured Achilles either late in the season or in time for the playoffs.

Burrow Faces Six Month Recovery

"Well, OK, first of all, I'm sorry to say it, but I'm more confident that Aaron Rodgers could have come back after his Achilles [in the same season] than Burrow," Dr. Chao said. "You understand what I mean?

"Could he come back with a steel plate and maybe be a little flat-footed? Maybe. It's his front foot. So, maybe. But, look, they're trying to keep hope alive.

"This is a six-month recovery or more."

