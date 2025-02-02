Jake Browning's Fiancée Drops Some Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Audition Content

From a viral bodysuit moment during a Cincinnati Bengals game to the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit? We've certainly seen modeling careers get started in the stands at football games before.

While she won’t be the first, Stephanie Niles is hopeful that she'll be the next.

After upgrading from one of the most recognized girlfriends of a backup quarterback in the league to one of the most recognized fiancées, Jake Browning's better half has her sights set on the annual swim search.

SI Swimsuit opened up the online submission process, which runs through the end of March, in December. Niles, who has taken her role as a backup very seriously, chose to share her audition content on social media on Sunday.

This is why you put in the reps and stay prepared. You never know what is going to happen. She had a small window at the end of the 2023 season when Joe Burrow was hurt and Browning was starting games.

Stephanie Niles is working on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit audition content

Suddenly, she's on camera in a white bodysuit and the rest is history. Niles didn’t waste her opportunity and she went into every week as if she was the starter.

Now here she is shooting her shot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You certainly can't blame her for going for it. Niles didn’t see much action this season from the stands, but was still able to grab some attention before kickoff, week in and week out.

Here's some of the audition footage she's been working on.

It's not like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit doesn’t know the name Stephanie Niles. That viral moment was huge.

So big, they covered it on their site. Not on one of the many Sports Illustrated sites, although I'm sure they took note of it too, but the actual swimsuit site.

That has to be an advantage, even if it's hard to measure. I can’t say it enough, but that’s why you have the mentality of a starter every single week.

You never know when your number is going to be called and the difference between being prepared and not can make or break a career.

Best of luck to Stephanie Niles on her quest to be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.