Jake Browning's Girlfriend Dominates First Bengals Tailgate Of The Regular Season In All Orange

If you've been following along this off-season, you already know that Stephanie Niles had an impressive off-season. You rarely know what the girlfriend of the backup quarterback is up to on game day, but Jake Browning's girlfriend is the exception to that rule.

She took a viral moment to end last season and ran with it, then carried the viral momentum into the preseason and has benefited from a lack of a Brittany Mahomes type attached to the QB1 in Cincinnati. Why not keep things going into Week 1 of the regular season? I can't think of any.

The Bengals are at home to start the season. They're hosting the New England Patriots, who are officially starting their post-Bill Belichick era, and they're in all orange.

Being the backup means you have to be ready, and you have to be on the same page with the starters. Stephanie represents that. She's more than ready for the first-team reps should they arise, and she's on the same page with the entire team.

Her game day outfit illustrates that perfectly. The team is in all orange to kick the season off and so is she. Her work was to be done on social media and at the tailgate, she dominated both prior to kickoff.

Stephanie Niles hasn't taken her foot off the gas pedal

Being the backup isn't easy at any level. Everyone wants to start and everyone wants to lead their team to victory. That's the mentality as a competitor you have to have.

The next best thing to being on top of the depth chart is being prepared at all times should your number be called. Injuries are part of the game and the best teams are the ones that navigate them when they happen.

Stephanie was ready last season and is proving once again that she's not taking any reps lightly. It's game day, and she put in the work during the off-season.

The best case scenario is she spends the season doing her damage on social media and during tailgates. That Joe Burrow is healthy, and the Bengals are likely eyeing the postseason.

The worst case scenario is she's thrust back into action and is prepared. I can tell you from what we've seen all off-season, that's not going to happen.