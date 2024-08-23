Jake Browning's Girlfriend Wraps Up Preseason With Another Strong Performance

The Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up the preseason on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. They were largely going through the motions in the finale and ended the preseason without a win.

There was no Joe Burrow and no Jake Browning, who has been nursing a rib injury for the last few weeks. The top two quarterbacks on the depth chart gave way to third stringer Logan Woodside, who got the call for the Bengals.

Despite Browning not seeing any action, as Cincy turned their attention towards the season opener, his girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, didn't take the night off.

She had plans to finish the preseason with another strong performance and that's exactly what she did. This isn't going to show up on the stat sheet, but it will pay off should Burrow happen to go down with another injury.

Niles took her inspiration for the look from vintage Victoria Beckham from the early 2000s.

The look, while not one she expected to get any camera time, was a strong way to finish the preseason and did solid numbers on Instagram.

Jake Browning and Stephanie Niles are ready should their numbers be called

That's how you wrap up a preseason that didn't see much success on the field. Not that the on the field success or lack thereof translates into the regular season at all.

Niles got her reps in. She's ready should she be thrust back into action. That's all you can ask from every member of your organization. Be ready when your number is called.

That readiness is essential from the top of the depth chart all the way down to the guys on the practice squad. It extends off the field as well.

Niles and Browning were both prepared for their opportunity last season and landed a solid backup role in Cincinnati because of it. This level of detail separates the good teams from the great ones.