Jake Browning's Girlfriend Leaves Her Bra At Home With The First Fit Of The Season

Last season was a forgettable one for the Cincinnati Bengals. They finished in last place in the AFC North with a 9-8 record and lost starting quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury.

Some of their most memorable moments took place in the stands. There was the fan in Zubaz overalls who delivered a knockout to another fan with a vicious headbutt.

Then there was the show-stealing performance by Jake Browning's girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, during the season finale against the Cleveland Browns. Who could forget that?

Browning had stepped into the starting role and so had Niles. She wore a skintight white outfit with the backup quarterback's number on it, the camera spotted her celebrating, and social media did the rest.

With the Bengals season coming to an end after that game, we unfortunately didn't get to see how Niles was going to follow her viral moment.

We didn't even know at the time if Browning would be back with the Bengals. He went 4-3 filling in for Burrow and, in the process, earned himself a two-year deal to return as his backup.

Stephanie Niles is bringing her best to the backup role

That brings us to Saturday and the Bengals first preseason game of the season. A new season of hope for a franchise that wants to return to Super Bowl form and make a run.

They're at home, hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Browning likely to see some action as the team's backup quarterback, Niles had an outfit ready to go should the cameras come knocking once again.

She also has a larger social media following to share the first braless look of the season with.

Niles is getting out of the gate strong for a preseason game. But this is how you stay ready when your number is called.

You prepare as if you're the starter and there's no catching you off guard. She's locked in. That's a great sign for a franchise.

Everyone has to show up prepared. When you do that you can go next man up and keep staking up wins. This has to be an encouraging sign for Cincinnati Bengals fans.