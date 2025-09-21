Caitlin Clark Fined $200 For Taking Shot At WNBA Refs On Instagram

The Fever superstar's $200 fine over a jab at WNBA refs turned into comedy fuel for the Indiana "bench mob" ahead of Sunday's playoff game against the Aces.

Caitlin Clark may not be playing right now, but she's still stirring things up.

The Fever superstar was fined $200 for Instagram comments she made after Indiana's 77-60 win over the Atlanta Dream in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. The post featured photos of the Fever bench going wild during the victory, to which Clark replied:

"Elite bench mob" and "Refs couldn’t stop us."

Apparently, the latter comment didn’t sit well with the WNBA, which has been especially touchy about its officiating this season.

"Got fined $200 for this lol," Clark posted on X on Saturday. "BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Clark is one of five Fever players sidelined with a season-ending injury, joining Chloe Bibby (knee), Sydney Colson (torn ACL), Aari McDonald (broken foot) and Sophie Cunningham (torn MCL). This is the "bench mob" in question.

After Clark's fine was handed down, Cunningham had some fun with it, posting on X: "That’s gonna really break the bank for her. Starting a GoFundMe now!"

That's a not-so-subtle nod to the fact that Caitlin Clark — despite her meager WNBA salary — is raking in millions of dollars in endorsement deals.

Of course, Cunningham has had her own issues with the refs this season. The six-year vet has been fined three times over the last couple of months for criticizing officials on TikTok and during her Show Me Something podcast.

The most recent offense? Suggesting that Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers gets "every freaking whistle" and calling out the "inconsistency" of officiating.

This has been a theme all year.

During All-Star Weekend, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert acknowledged the growing frustration across the league, telling reporters, "It’s something we need to continue to work on. As our game has evolved, so does our officiating. So we’re on it."

Criticism of league officials has been widespread, not just coming from within the Indiana Fever organization.

"Admitting you have a problem is the first step to making improvements," Reeve said of WNBA officiating in July. "And so I think until that happens, we're going to see challenges. You can't have a lack of self-awareness that maybe there are some things that need to be fixed.

"It's just like a basketball team. If we don't have enough talent, it's hard to win. I think the same is true for officiating."

Despite the injuries and the off-the-court drama, though, the WNBA Playoffs roll on. Clark and the Fever will face off against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 of the semi-finals on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.