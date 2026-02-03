Skydiving Lover Puka Nacua Seen Out With Influencer Hannah Stocking After Launching Heat Check

Puka Nacua's offseason has included shooting his shot with Sydney Sweeney and hanging out with influencer Hannah Stocking.

It's been a busy few days for Puka Nacua. Not because he's been putting in any preparation for the lousy Pro Bowl, which takes place on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver has been focused on much more important tasks. Like the full-court heat check he launched last week.

Puka, like the rest of the internet, caught wind of what pop culture icon Sydney Sweeney looks for in a man and tossed a response out.

For the record, she said, "Athletic and outgoing and funny. I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me. And someone who loves their family. I love myself a man…"

Deciding that he checked a few of the boxes, Puka replied with "Love skydiving" to fill in some of the gaps.

Puka Nacua Isn't Wasting a Minute of His Offseason

Puka wasn’t sitting around waiting for a response. Before claiming that he had reservations for Wednesday with the actress to go skydiving, he was seen out in West Hollywood with influencer Hannah Stocking.

The Sun, who has pictures of the two out together, reported that they had dinner at the sushi restaurant Matsihisa on Friday night. This is why you dream of playing in the NFL one day.

This is a third year player understanding where he stands in the league. Puka's one of the best receivers in the game and should act accordingly. That's what he's doing here.

He's not even two weeks into the offseason, and he's shooting his shot with one of the biggest actresses/lingerie entrepreneurs and catching dinner with an influencer.

Is Puka Nacua doing too much? Is he moving too fast? Not a chance. The NFL doesn’t just stand for the National Football League. It also stands for Not For Long.

He's getting closer to the end of his career with ever passing day. Right now, he's a superstar in the making and there's no time to waste. One big hit can change everything.

Now isn’t the time to sit on the sideline. Puka appears to understand that.