Public Intoxication Mugshot Has Internet Asking 'Can't A Girl Celebrate Taylor Swift Getting Her Music Back?'

I'm back on the mugshot beat this afternoon and my assignment has me checking in on Fayetteville, Arkansas again. There's something in the water over there.

Whatever it is, it's something that produces a goldmine of internet content. The latest from the Fayetteville Mugshots Instagram account drives that point home.

The Fayetteville Police Department arrested 19-year-old Avery Stone on Sunday on charges of public intoxication and possession of fraudulent identification. Who hasn’t been there before?

Stone's mugshot caught the internet's eye, as mugshots have been known to do from time to time, and the comment section decided to weigh in on her arrest.

One of the more insightful comments came up with a backstory as to what led up to the arrest. Given that the arrest happened after Taylor Swift reclaimed all of her music, the commenter speculated that she was out celebrating that at the time of her run-in with the law.

There are no details confirming or denying this, but we won't let that get in the way of some hot speculation in the comment section. The comment reads, "Can’t a girl just go out a celebrate Taylor Swift getting her music back?"

That's a valid point, if in fact Ms Stone was out doing that prior to nailing her mugshot. Again, those details aren’t available and there's a good chance we'll never get them.

The rest of the comment section ranged from finding her innocent to wondering when having fun was an illegal act. It wouldn’t be a viral-worthy mugshot without the typical "free her" and "I can fix her" comments mixed in as well.

God forbid a girl has a little fun

let a girl have fun omg

we all done this before tbh

There’s a sparkle in her eyes 😍

Your honor is it illegal for girls wanting to have fun?

FREEEEEE HERRRR SHE SPILLLLLLEDDD

I CAN FIX HER

I propose a new law that prohibits baddies getting arrested for just trying to have a good time.

Forbid a woman have hobbies

Free her

Free her she ain’t do nothing

An underage college girl getting drunk in public with a fake ID? Outrage!

the start of a storied life

If only the support of the comment section on a mugshot was admissible in court.