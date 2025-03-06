Couple Of Mugshots Out Of Arkansas Have The Internet's Attention

Every so often, a mugshot pops up on the internet and grabs attention. You can’t necessarily predict when it will happen, nor can you predict how viral the mugshots will go.

Last year there was the reckless driving mugshot that turned a nurse's DMs into an absolute disaster. She didn’t do what most do and go into hiding following her arrest.

She buckled her seat belt and popped up in the comment section to identify herself. Not long after that, there was the story of an Alabama mom who turned two arrests into cash off her content.

She, too, leaned into the viral success of her mugshots. It paid off for her and she even ended up on a TV show to discuss how it all played out.

Since then, it's been relatively quiet on the mugshot front. That changed this week when a couple of mugshots popped up on an Instagram account dedicated to sharing the mugshots of those arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

These two aren’t going to ever have trouble posting bond

The back-to-back posts are from the arrests of Natalie Nina and Ashley Ruff on Tuesday on charges of misdemeanor commit.

There isn’t anything about what led to their arrests, but they weren’t going to have any trouble posting bond had they not been released a couple of hours after they were booked.

That was made clear in the comment section of each post. Whatever landed them a trip to jail, they're innocent in the eyes of the comment section.

Nina, who doesn’t have any prior bookings at the Washington County Sheriff's Office, was booked and subsequently posted first. Thus, she was the first to have her mugshot receive horny jail-worthy comments.

I can save her

FREE HER AND HER FRIEND LETS DO IT YALL

we’ve got an SEC special

Bout broke my ankle running to the comments

Whatever the bond is, I’ll pay it!

I can fix her

Ashley, her apparent partner in crime, also had no prior bookings at the Washington County Sheriff's Office and had a similar reaction to her mugshot.

Jail take Venmo?

I can fix her!!!

I can save her trust

I got her bond!!

free her she ain’t do nun

Shes innocent!

These two are more than likely going to be just fine. The same can't be said for some of the folks in the comment section.