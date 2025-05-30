Taylor Swift Reportedly Pays $360M To Finally Reclaim All Of Her Music

Taylor Swift and the Swifties are trending across social media today as they celebrate the pop star finally getting complete ownership of all of her previous music after a five-year battle with Scooter Braun, Ithica Holdings, and Shamrock Capital.

It didn't come cheap, however, as Billboard reports Swift paid $360 million for her back catalog, something many people – and a hell of a lot of Swifties – believe was rightfully hers in the first place.

TAYLOR IS FINALLY BACK TOGETHER WITH ALL HER MUSIC

"All the times I was this close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now," Swift wrote in a statement on her website and across her social media. "I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me. All of my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life’s work."

"I am endlessly thankful," she continued. "My first tattoo might just be a huge shamrock in the middle of my forehead."

We'll have to ask Travis Kelce what he thinks about dating Taylor with a giant green shamrock on her forehead, but, hey, it's a Love Story or something.

TAYLOR REPORTEDLY PAID AROUND $360 MILLION

In 2019, Scooter Braun and his Ithaca Holdings purchased Big Machine Label Group, which owned Swift's first six albums, for an estimated $300 million. Taylor, however, had departed from Big Machine at the time and let's just say they were not about to give up ownership of what would soon become the world's biggest music star. Swift went public about it and then all hell broke loose. Eventually, Braun's Ithaca Holdings sold her catalog to Shamrock Capital, thus Swift's shamrock tattoo idea.

In what was actually a brilliant business move and a genius way to work the system, Taylor eventually announced that she would re-record all of her original albums again, dubbing them "Taylor's Version" in hopes that radio stations and fans would play the new versions instead, and essentially squeeze out Shamrock from cashing in. Needless to say, Swifties made it work, as her reworked Taylor's Version albums would debut at No. 1 and become massive successes.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but sources told Billboard that Swift paid close to the $360 million Shamrock paid in 2021.

So what's next for Taylor Swift, who seems to have done EVERYTHING?

The last sentence in Friday's letter to fans seems pretty telling: Thanks to you and your goodwill, teamwork and encouragement, the best things that have ever been mine… finally actually are.

Are wedding bells imminent?

