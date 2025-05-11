Tongues Are Wagging Once Again In Arkansas Over A Mugshot That Has Grabbed The Internet's Attention

The Arkansas State Police arrested 23-year-old Courtney Lingo early Saturday on several charges. They likely had no idea at the time the amount of support she would receive following her arrest.

They're just out doing their job. They pulled her over, arrested her, then charged her with DWI, speeding and driving left of center. They snapped her mugshot and set her bond at $1,105.00.

Within a few hours, Lingo's mugshot appeared on Fayetteville Mugshots, an account that tracks Fayetteville, Arkansas arrests and where other mugshot stars have been born.

The horned-up comment section that sifts through a ton of misses got to work once it discovered a hit. A couple of things were very clear.

Lingo would have no trouble coming up with her bond, and she has the full support of the tongue-wagging weirdos who can't get enough of an attractive woman who is accused of breaking the law.

Another mugshot out of Arkansas has caught the internet's eye

That might sound like I'm criticizing them, but nothing could be further from the truth. We have to have folks willing to take a chance on a complete stranger based on a mugshot. Can they "fix her?" I don’t know, but someone should try.

After all, don’t we all have a soft spot for good-looking people when they're down on their luck? Who knows, maybe a comment like "What's her only fans link?" is what it takes to send her life in a completely different direction.

Courtney Lingo, whether she knew it or not at the time of her arrest, has a lot of support.

Did they put a trash bag on our queen

I would bail her out

God forbid a woman has hobbies

"the only sure-fire way to get my client out of this mess your honor, was to marry her and title the wedding "Duo Lingo" and then take the charges myself.. No further questions"

I can fix her

FREE HER SHE AINT DO NOTHING

I can change her

What’s her only fans link?

Happens to the best

Awwe, first timer!

Why is shawty wearing a trash bag

Okay legend!!

They take cash app right?

I'd love to hear the story about how she ended up wearing whatever it is she's wearing in her mugshot. I have a feeling that it would be as heartwarming as these comments are.