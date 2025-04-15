'MILF' Mugshot Has The Comment Section Losing Its Mind

Here we go again. Fayetteville, Arkansas has hit some more internet gold with another mugshot that has the comment section falling all over itself.

The last time we visited the Fayetteville Mugshots Instagram account, a couple of 19-year-olds were being locked up on misdemeanor commit charges. Neither of them had any prior bookings, according to the stats provided, and they both had plenty of support.

Not to be outdone by the younger crowd, this time around we have a 39-year-old by the name of Sarah Comi receiving plenty of attention from the very entertaining comment section.

The fact that the Fayetteville Police Department locked her up on public intoxication charges on Sunday isn’t sitting well with a lot of them. One commenter in particular weighed in on the charge and had a few words for the police on the matter.

"A public intox charge.? Once again, making money off its citizens 😂 no reason anyone should EVER be charged with that unless they put anyone in harms way," they commented in support of Comi. "Dealing with loud and obnoxious people shouldn't give you the right to lock them up (if that's the case)."

The community rallies around another one of its members in a time of need

It's safe to say most that left a comment on the mugshot agreed with that assessment of the public intoxication charge. So she has three prior bookings. Her hair is nearly perfect and there's no cry-smeared makeup running down her face.

Comi's holding it together really well for a public intoxication mugshot. For all we know, she's a soccer mom who allegedly had one too many and was cheering on her kid's team too loudly.

There aren’t any details provided on the sheriff's office's website about how she ended up behind bars. Not that the details mattered to the comment section.

They are ready and willing to go to bat for the "MILF" if she needs them to.

She was having a good hair day too

free her

The way she’s looking into my eyes

I need whoever mamas this is to hit my line

retired baddie

They wasting this woman’s time free that woman!!😭😭😭😂😂

Yep I can fix her

I can fix whoever’s mother this is

free her tf 😭😭✋ she did nothing wrong

Can’t a milf catch a vibe?

She can fix me

Is Arkansas full of drunkards???😭

MILF! 🔥

The one comment that hit home for me and had me pause and take a moment to reflect was the "Can't a milf catch a vibe?" one. Seriously, can't a MILF catch a vibe anymore?