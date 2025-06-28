Pantsless Sophie Cunningham Celebrates 1 Million Followers By Sending The Haters A Warning Shot

Move over Caitlin and Angel. It's Sophie's world now, and we're just living in it.

Forget Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark; the WNBA belongs to Sophie Cunnigham now, losers, and there ain't a thing you can do about it.

Frankly, this is how it should be. I've been shouting about Sophie for months now – way before she started cracking skulls. I'm just glad the bandwagon is finally filling up. Welcome to the Sophie Cunnigham show, folks. Strap in.

Anyway, the enforcer of the Indiana Fever surpassed one million social media followers this week on both Instagram and TikTok, and celebrated the milestone by wearing only an oversized shirt and explaining her philosophy on the court.

You getting that sort of #content out of Caitlin or Angel? Don't think so.

Roll tape!

Sophie Cunningham is pouncing on this chance

That's how you capitalize on your newfound fame, boys and girls. Take notes. Sophie could've just rested on her laurels and rode off into the sunset.

But she's clearly not satisfied just yet. Nor should she be. The WNBA season is young. Sophie's only 28 and just now entering her prime. The Indiana Fever are battling their tails off without Caitlin Clark.

This is Sophie's time to shine. We all get little moments in our lives to step up to the plate and make a name for ourselves. For instance, I once stepped to the plate with two outs in the ninth of a high school baseball playoff game. The tying run was on second. It was hero or zero time.

I popped up to the right. Game over. Season over. What a loser.

I missed my chance. Sophie Cunningham … is not. She's leaning into her new role, and introducing everyone to her social media game, which, frankly, is just as electric as her actual game.

She's not a bitch. But she'll act like one if you start to get a little handsy around Caitlin Clark. Simple as that.

You've been warned.

Can't wait to see what Sophie's got for us next.