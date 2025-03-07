Caitlin Clark's New MAGA Teammate Goes Backroadin' In A Bikini, Maggie Sajak On Island Time & Queer Wildlife!

We did it! We made it through another week and to another Friday. The Libs were so distracted by shouting at Trump in Congress, holding up their little signs, and doing their little superhero dance, that they didn't even realize it was the end of the week.

And now, it's too late. They've allowed us God-fearin' Americans to make it to another Friday. IDIOTS. Let's make them PAY.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where we gear up for the WNBA season with Caitlin Clark's new firecracker teammate, Sophie Cunningham, and go from there.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a big week of #content, a crazy naked lady running through the aisle of an actual jetliner, Maggie Sajak enjoying some island time, and Stephen A. Smith somehow emerging as the only sane Democrat left on the planet.

Stephen. A. Smith. This guy has always put my brain in a pretzel, and he's done it AGAIN. Insane.

Grab you some pancakes for National Flapjack Day, and then wash it down with an Irish coffee to psych yourself up for Sunday's Spring Forward, and then settle in for an end-of-the-week 'Cap!

Where do we stand on springing forward?

That's right – today's the final falling back class until next Halloween(ish). Feels like just yesterday we gained an extra hour, and now we're getting it yanked away from us around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Frankly, none of it really affects me at this stage of my life. When I was in college, I loved falling back. Watching the clock go from 2 a.m. back to 1 a.m. right in the middle of a banger party hit like crack.

But now? With two kids? Eh. I'm up at 6 a.m. regardless. I guess it'll be cool to have my toddler accidentally sleep till 8:30 on Sunday rather than 7:30, but beyond that? I can assure you it won't have any effect on my 6-month-old, who hasn't slept since Christmas.

Anyway, Trump said yesterday that he probably won't touch Daylight Savings Time, mainly because it's a 50/50 issue and that doesn't exactly excite him. I get it. If it ain't angering the Libs, why do it?!

For those who missed it last year, I actually put on my Big J shoes and got to the bottom of why, exactly, we change the clocks every 5 to 7 months. History lesson time!

And you thought you were coming here to see a hot WNBA player in a bikini. We're more well-rounded than that, you know.

In short, it was originally because of WW1. It used to be known as "War Time" when it was signed into law in 1918. The reasoning? More daylight hours during the day could help save energy costs during World War I.

Anyway, daylight saving time was only around for about a year until the war ended, and then BAM – it was repealed. It was brought back decades later when that pesky second war started, and, this time, it stuck around for good.

People also like to say we spring forward because it gives us more sunlight and 'time to enjoy the outdoors with your family.'

Whatever. That's lame. I like the war version better.

What a week of #content!

So, 13 million folks voted, and roughly 60 percent of y'all prefer DST (hour later). The folks who made the above graphic say it's healthier to have a fair and balanced clock.

After looking at that handy-dandy graphic, I think I'll go ahead and toss my hat in the ring for the bottom version, which gives us more daylight from start to finish.

Nothing good ever happens after dark, my mamaw always says. And she's right.

OK, enough nonsense. I can't believe I just spent 400 words on the sun. Let's get to the #content!

Get us started, ladies!

Maggie on Island time, Stephen A. & this is aviation content we can all get behind

Whew. What a WEEK! And I didn't even make fun of the Libs anywhere in there! Mostly …

1. Glad the spring (break) has sprung. This is a huge month for OutKick. Can't wait to see where this ride takes us.

2. Erin Andrews? GLAD she's on our team.

3. Kay Adams? WISH she was on our team.

4. Maine's Queer Wildlife Day? Oh buddy, it is REAL! It comes to us courtesy of the totally normal folks over at some non-profit called "Queerly ME." Sounds like they'd fit right in at Nightcaps!

"Queerly ME creates thoughtful, intentional spaces in Maine where Queer people can thrive as their authentic selves and make meaningful, long-lasting connections in the LGBTQIA+ community without pressure to conform to the heteronormative or the constraints of binary identity," the website states.

Sign us all up! Who's heading up to Maine for Queer Wildlife Day later this month?! It's on a Monday, so it won't even interfere with March Madness. No excuses. See you there!

OK, rapid-fire time on a Friday in March. First up? You know who ain't attending Queer Day in Maine? Maggie Sajak.

That's our girl! Welcome back to class, Maggie! Still think she should be the host, and not that crook Ryan Seacrest.

We want Maggie!

Next? We also want … this chick!

They call this a Tuesday over at Spirit, by the way. You think a Spirit flight is turning around because some chick got naked and went streaking through the aisle? If they did that, they would literally never make their final destination.

Also … I can't get past the girl taking the video saying "they have to pull over" like they're just riding down 95 looking for the next rest stop.

They're very clearly in the air here. You can tell. What do you mean pull over? Does she know how air travel works? Does she think there are just exit ramps in the sky taking you to the nearest Love's down the street? Insane comment to make.

Anyway, moving on … to Stephen A. Smith! Somehow, this dude has become the voice of the reason in the Democrat Party.

Stephen A. Smith.

Take us into a big weekend, Sophie Cunningham!

I mean, it's nuts that this dude is the only lefty who will admit it. He's right, by the way. 10000 percent right.

Now, is he clearly angling at a potential 2028 run here? Maybe. Like greasy Gavin Newsom, he has to sound like a moderate if he wants any chance. Maybe it's all BS.

But, maybe it's not. Feel like Stephen A. makes too much money (he just signed a $100 million contract extension!) to BS anymore. That's called F--k You money. He's got it. We'll see.

OK, that's it for today – and for this week. Let's end the week STRONG.

And by that, I mean checking in with Caitlin Clark's newest Indiana Fever teammate, Sophie Cunningham, who last year allegedly angered her former teammates with her rumored Trump support/vote. The insufferable WNBA fans call her "MAGA Barbie."

Sounds like a damn winner to me! Welcome to class, Sophie.

See you Monday.

