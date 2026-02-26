Also, is this picture from Trump's SOTU the most perfect picture of all time?

Over the hump and safely onto the other side. Phew. We barely made it this time, because these people are CRAZY.

The fake outrage over Trump's phone call with the USA men has bled over to Day No. 4 now. Day four! Even in my wildest dreams, I couldn't imagine a response quite like this out of the miserable Democrats. Just WAIT until you see how they're talking about us in Canada today.

If OutKick penned a headline like this, we'd be buried alive. Could you imagine? Just wait.

Anyway, welcome to a Thursday Nightcaps – the one where Olivia Dunne unleashes her 'Heat Wave' bikini as she gears up for spring break and Team USA baseball.

What else? I've got the aforementioned (fake) outrage over our hockey team, softballer Brylie St. Clair is ready for baseball season, Paul Skenes has a message for the America-hating LIBS, and we'll go ahead and open up the mailbag since I'm off tomorrow.

So, what I'm really saying is, happy Friday! Let's roll.

Things are going WELL in Canada!

I'm gone the rest of the week after today because I have a bachelor party to attend. Will probably be a nice, quiet weekend on Amelia Island!

I'd imagine a ton of you have been to Amelia Island, right? I've never been there, which is stunning given I've lived in Florida for 29 of my 33 years on this planet. We're golfing Friday and Saturday, but have no set-in-stone plans beyond that.

I assume we'll spend most of our time bar-hopping (weird for a bachelor party, I know). Yes, I know the Palace Saloon is the bar to hit given it's Florida's Oldest Bar. What else? Where else? Give me the lowdown. Years ago, I had a bachelor party in New Orleans and y'all came through big time. I'm not saying I'm counting on you again, but … I might be counting on you again. Good luck!

OK, let's get this Thursday (Friday!) class going. Let's check in on how the miserable libs in Canada are handling the USA ripping their hearts out!

Wait till these lunatics meet the demons on the USA baseball team

Monkeys! They call our great hockey players MONKEYS! Trump said it perfectly. These people are CRAZY. They're absolutely insane. There is no reasoning with them. None.

Honestly, I do not think we will ever be able to co-exist again. I don't. I used to think this whole political era would end at some point. That we'd eventually get back to normal.

I don't know that we will. Truly, I don't see it happening. Not any time soon, at least.

Who in the hell does this scumbag Cathal Kelly think he is? A typical, self-righteous, holier-than-thou, Big J. If you're thinking to yourself, ‘I bet I know exactly what this scumbag looks like,’ you are literally spot-on:

Yep. I mean, it's just perfect. He is EXACTLY who you'd expect to call Team USA players "monkeys" because they went to the State of the Union. What a miserable person. What a miserable publication. What a miserable existence.

You do not hate the MSM enough – and that goes for the domestic #OutrageMOB here in the states who are STILL whining about Trump's joke four days later. It's amazing.

And they won't say a thing about this disgusting drivel from Cathal. Not a word. Because they can't. They're so blinded by their hatred for Donald Trump, that they will sit idly by as some loser in Canada calls our hockey players "monkeys."

Yep. Sure does. It's perfect. The absolute perfect picture of what's happening in America right now. Amazing.

I can't wait for the USA baseball team to carry this torch next month. Please – PLEASE – let them win. And then I want our World Cup team to win this summer.

And then, I would imagine, we'll have WWIII. Or, perhaps, a Civil War. Can't wait!

Paul, thoughts?

Livvy, Brylie & Whataburger!

"We're America, we've got to assert our dominance over everybody else. That's what we do."

I mean, good luck to the insufferable lefty sports media that has to cover the USA baseball fellas in the World Baseball Classic here in a few weeks. If you thought the hockey guys were based, just WAIT until you have to deal with these animals.

- Sarah Spain won't be able to watch. She'll just faint.

- Disgusting Keith Olbermann will be horrified as he's forced to watch Skenes mow down hitters in between his 4,000 tweets a day about Trump and dogs.

- The Athletic is probably already counting how many black athletes are on the team and preemptively writing a story about how racist we are so they can run it the second we win gold. (The answer is one, by the way. Yeah, I promise you that story is coming. Again, it's already written.)

- Jemele Hill is already penning an article for The Atlantic telling us we have no choice but to root for the Netherlands because they're the most progressive country in the tournament.

All of them will secretly be rooting for Canada, for obvious reasons. Sadly, though, this ain't hockey, and that team will get bounced fairly quickly.

If you thought the last week was bad, just wait until the America-hating libs have to watch demons like Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal, and Bryce Harper take the field.

Batter up!

OK, let's rapid-fire this Thursday (Friday) class and get on outta here. First up? We're already talking Paul Skenes, so we might as well bring in Olivia Dunne!

Looks like someone is ready for spring training in big, beautiful, warm, FREE Florida. Welcome back, Livvy! We have some great weather on tap for you this week!

Next? Let's open up the mailbag on the way out. As I suspected, we have a ton of Whataburger diners in class.

From Chris B:

As a noted fat guy, I’d rate Whataburger well below Culver’s, but well ahead of ripoff joints like Five Guys or Shake Shack. It’s a serviceable fast food burger and fries. We used to go there for lunch when we lived in Texas, but I doubt I’ll make a beeline when they open over here on the Gulf of America.

Thanks, Chris! Here's a confession that I'm not particularly proud of: I've never stepped foot inside a Culver's. I know. Disgusting. I do like Five Guys, though, so I have a bit of a reference point.

Next? Luke P:

Pro tip: throw in some specifics on your order. They really are made to order. E.g. grilled bun. You can ask for it to be grilled on both sides, grilled onions, jalapenos, mayo on the top bun, extra bacon, etc. The grilled bun is a subtle game-changer IMO.

Thanks, Luke! I like that. Grilled bun. Smart. This is why this class wins awards. I'd like to see AI tell me to ask for a grilled bun. No shot. This is what it's all about.

Finally, Jeff M. in Texas:

If you're going try one, I highly suggest the Patty Melt, with fries of course. And dip those babies in the optional spicy ketchup.

You can thank me later.

And somehow last Sunday, a group of bad asses representing America turned a Texas Redneck into a hockey fan!! USA!USA!USA!

Amen, brother. I have a feeling Jeff in Texas will be emailing Cathal later today. Tell him to piss off for us, Jeff.

On that note, let's end the day (and the week, for me!) with ex-Mississippi State softballer, Brylie St. Clair.

See y'all Monday.

