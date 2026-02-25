Keith Olbermann Wants NHL Players To Break USA Hockey Hero 'In Half' For Wearing A MAGA Hat At White House

In case you were curious if Keith Olbermann was still the de facto most-miserable-person- in-America, the answer is yes, absolutely yes.

In incredibly predictable fashion, the former SportsCenter host turned political maniac was furious that the U.S. men's hockey team accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to visit the White House and attend Tuesday's State of the Union address as special guests after ending a 46-year gold medal drought at the Winter Olympics with an overtime victory over Canada.

Olbermann, like many others, took offense to President Trump's celebratory phone call with the men's team in which he spoke about ‘having’ to also invite the gold medal-winning women's team. The President joked that "I do believe I probably would be impeached" if he didn't extend an invitation to the women's team. The women's team was invited to join the men's team for a celebration, but declined.

After labeling all members of the U.S. men's team who took the President up on his invitation misogynists, Olbermann chose to take direct aim at defenseman Tage Thompson.

Thompson posed for a photo with a few of his fellow Team USA teammates, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, and Trump advisor Margo Martin during their stop at the White House. Thompson, a forward for the Buffalo Sabres, was wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, which Olbermann reacted to by calling on NHL players, specifically Canadian ones, to break him in half.

A totally normal reaction to seeing a picture of another grown man wearing a hat.

The reality of the situation, solely manufactured by members of the left, is that they wanted to see the U.S. men's team lose to Canada in the gold medal match. When the Americans pulled off the upset, they were already on edge. Then came the celebratory phone call from President Trump, and they immediately deemed everyone associated with the team a villain.

The bad joke from the President about the women's team and this mightier-than-thou stance the left is taking that the men should have condemned the President on the spot and declined his invitation is lunacy, but also a perfect representation of just how truly lost and deranged some people have become over a man they don't like who won an election.