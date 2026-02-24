Woke Idiots Attack Mother Of Olympic Hockey Heroes For Dumbest Reason Possible

Ellen Hughes refused to trash her sons over Trump's phone call with the USA hockey team.

The wokes have found a new target:

Jack and Quinn Hughes' mother, Ellen.

The wokes have been erupting with rage since Sunday over President Donald Trump joking about being required to invite the women's hockey team to D.C. as well following the USA winning gold.

Necessary comment after the men and women both won gold? That's for people to debate, but the outrage directed at the men's team has been outrageous.

I guess the men should have started a policy debate with the President instead of crushing beers with the boys after beating Canada in epic fashion.

Wokes Target Ellen Hughes

Ellen, who works for the women's national program, appeared on NBC on Tuesday morning, and was asked about Trump's phone call. Like an absolute pro, she didn't take the bait.

Instead, she noted that people outside the USA hockey program have no idea how close the men and women are.

Anyone who thought Ellen was going to condemn her sons on national TV is detached from reality. First off, they didn't do a damn thing wrong. Second, expecting anyone to disavow their own blood is so comically stupid it's hard to believe anyone can be that dumb.

Yet, people are that stupid, and the idiots are coming out in big numbers on social media to trash the mother of the Olympic heroes.

Are you outraged? Are you seething with anger because men in the happiest moment of their lives laughed at a clear joke from Trump? Are you losing your mind because Ellen Hughes didn't call for her sons to be imprisoned?

At the very least, I'm sure the women's hockey team — the greatest women's team on the planet by a mile — must be exploding with anger.

Whoops!

Looks like they don't actually care at all. All smiles from the gold medal champions on both sides.

This is another great reminder that reality and what's on social media are rarely the same thing. The women's and men's teams both brought so much joy and pride to America.

Instead of celebrating that, morons are busy not just attacking the men's team, but also the mother of the Hughes boys for *checks notes* not attacking her children on national TV. What a truly stupid time to be alive.

Cry harder, wokes. It fuels my soul, and if you're reading this, there's a high chance you feel the same way. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.