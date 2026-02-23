USA Hockey Star Hilariously Drops Pro-Military Comment After Winning Gold Medal: WATCH

Team USA beat the Canadians to win a gold medal in men's hockey for the first time in 46 years.

USA hockey legend Quinn Hughes was vibing after winning the gold medal.

Team USA beat the Canadians 2-1 in overtime in a game that will forever be remembered in American sports history.

It was the first gold medal in 46 years for the men's team, and the fact it happened on the same day as the Miracle on Ice is the cherry on top.

You couldn't have scripted it better.

Quinn Hughes shouts out the troops after winning gold medal.

Hughes was speaking with Mike Tirico after securing the men's first gold medal in more than four and a half decades, and he dropped a hilarious shoutout to all the men and women serving in uniform to protect America.

"I want to thank our troops for allowing us to play this game. Thank our troops for allowing us to play this game," the older Hughes brother said during the absolutely must-watch moment.

You can check out the video shared by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth below.

Quinn Hughes' Sunday recap:

Brother Jack scores game-winning goal in overtime.

Win the gold medal for the first time in 46 years.

Get on TV and shout out the greatest military on the planet.

That's what I like to call having a great day. Quinn's feet and body might have been in Italy, but I'm fairly certain his mind was on a different planet.

The dude damn near looks like he's floating through the air, and I'm here for it. In case you're wondering why, the man was requesting extra beers during the press conference.

Absolutely diabolical from the gold medal champion.

On a side note, I woke up incredibly early on Sunday to make sure I was mentally prepared for the game like any great patriot would do. I damn near collapsed when Jack Hughes scored the game-winner. A day we will never forget, and props to Quinn Hughes for the awesome moment.