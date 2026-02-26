Paul Skenes Asked About Representing America, And The Miserable Lefty Sports Media Is Going To HATE His Answer

It's hurricane season for the #OutrageMOB right now, and buddy, it's just getting started. It's just one storm after another lately, and each one is a little stronger than the last.

In the last week alone, the miserable LIBS have attempted to smear our men's hockey team after winning gold for the first time in four decades, fake-cried about Trump's dumb joke about the women, and refused to stand for actual Americans when Trump asked them if they should be protected at all costs.

All of that … in less than a week! Six days!

See? It's just storm, after storm, after storm. We're in the thick of it right now, folks. Those miserable people will not stop. No shot. And it's only FEBRUARY! The midterms are still eight months away. Just imagine the insanity we're going to see the rest of this year? It's going to be really, really special.

Anyway, keep those shutters on, because we've got the next named storm out in the Atlantic, and he goes by USA Baseball.

Just WAIT until the America-hating MOB has to sit through two weeks of Paul Skenes:

The World Baseball Classic is next on the list!

"We're America, we've got to assert our dominance over everybody else. That's what we do."

I mean, good luck to the insufferable lefty sports media that has to cover the USA baseball fellas in the World Baseball Classic here in a few weeks. If you thought the hockey guys were based, just WAIT until you have to deal with these animals.

Sarah Spain won't be able to watch. She'll just faint.

Disgusting Keith Olbermann will be horrified as he's forced to watch Skenes mow down hitters in between his 4,000 tweets a day about Trump and dogs.

The Athletic is probably already counting how many black athletes are on the team and preemptively writing a story about how racist we are so they can run it the second we win gold.

The answer is one, by the way. Yeah, I promise you that story is coming. Again, it's already written.

Jemele Hill is already penning an article for The Atlantic telling us we have no choice but to root for the Netherlands because they're the most progressive country in the tournament.

All of them will secretly be rooting for Canada, for obvious reasons. Sadly, though, this ain't hockey, and that team will get bounced fairly quickly.

Anyway, my point is … just think about all the outrage from the left this week over something as unifying as TEAM USA HOCKEY! This country was literally unified for five minutes on Sunday before the lefties rushed in and immediately started sewing division. Either them or the bots. Or both.

Trump made a dumb joke about the women in a phone call with the men's team Sunday afternoon. I get it. It's now Thursday, and we're STILL acting fake-mad about it. Not all the Dems stood when the men entered the State of the Union the other night. Think about that for a second.

How insane is that? How absolutely insane are these people at this point? And now, they're going to have to watch as the American baseball team takes the field led by demons like Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal, and Bryce Harper?

Good luck, Libs. We're just getting started.