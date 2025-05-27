New United Airlines Check-In Policy Set To Bring Headaches To Travelers Everywhere

As if flying wasn't already a mess these days, United Airlines said "hold my luggage."

The popular airline, which has been getting completely slammed in recent weeks after multiple instances of radar and communication failures between air traffic controllers and pilots led to monumental delays at Newark International Airport, is now instituting a major change that will affect all United flyers.

Beginning June 3rd, all domestic flyers will have to arrive at least 45 minutes early - even if they aren't checking bags, as part of the airlines' new check-in policy. The previously required time was 30 minutes.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

UNITED WANTS YOU AT THE AIRPORT EVEN EARLIER

This is not so great news for those that love to cut things close at the airport (which are probably many of you reading this) as United adds that they will be enforcing the strict 45-minute cut off, regardless if one has bags or not. International flyers' previous 60-minute required check-in remains the same.

Let me be the first to say this new United policy STINKS.

It should be every God-given person's right to cut it as close as possible to their boarding time as they choose. If I'm not checking luggage, why should I have to get there 45 minutes ahead of time? When I flew on United last week, a mimosa in the airport was $18.

EIGHTEEN DOLLARS FOR A SINGLE MIMOSA, which I crushed in 5 minutes. Imagine how expensive my trips are going to be now if I'm there at least 45 minutes ahead of time?

United says that the new changes will "increase efficiency" and help streamline their process, as well as help agents assist others who need their help.

It's almost laughable that of ALL the things that they could be dealing with, this is what they are focused on. Forget the airline giving away your seat to someone else's service dog, or allowing an influencer to bring aboard whatever this monstrosity of an animal is, the fact that you aren't getting to the airport early enough is the problem.

DOMESTIC PASSENGERS REQUIRED TO ARRIVE 45 MINUTES EARLY

And once again, let's not forget - United Airlines LITERALLY LOST RADAR COMMUNICATIONS in Newark multiple times in May! The situation was so overbearing and horrific that some air traffic controllers ended up taking a leave of absence due to workplace trauma.

There is hardly anyone out there that believes that flying these days is an ideal process. Between mandatory Real IDs, to flight cancellations, to what seems like a terrifying uptick in both fatal and near-fatal plane events in recent months, flying for the most part is a stressful endeavor - and that's before you may have a fellow passenger take a dump in the middle of the airline.

On behalf of all passengers, I ask airlines to FIGURE IT OUT and make flying great again.

That does not start with mandating earlier check-in times.